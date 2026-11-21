MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TRADE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TN Miniature Dachshunds, a family-based breeder in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, has been named a 2026 Best of Tennessee Award winner, marking its second consecutive year of recognition. For owners Joni and Raymond Woodard, the honor reflects more than 16 years of raising healthy, well-socialized puppies and earning the trust of families across the region.What sets TN Miniature Dachshunds apart is its home-based approach. Every puppy is raised inside the Woodard home, where health, daily care, and plenty of attention come first. Raymond is retired, and Joni joined the business full time in October 2026, allowing both owners to devote their days to the dogs. Puppies are vet-checked, dewormed, and given age-appropriate vaccinations before going home, along with a one-year health guarantee. Families can choose from long-haired and smooth-coat dachshunds in a variety of colors and patterns, with cream, particularly ee cream, dapple, and chocolate among the most requested. Black and tan, piebald, red, and other varieties are also available. Each puppy goes home with a care pack, veterinary records, and AKC or CKC registration paperwork.The business began with one female dachshund and a love for the breed. It has since grown into generations of carefully bred miniature dachshunds. Through it all, the Woodards have kept the focus on people as much as puppies. Their waitlist helps match families with the puppies they're hoping for, and they offer a lifetime of support long after pickup day.“Our dogs are family to us, not just a business,” said Joni Woodard, owner of TN Miniature Dachshunds.“Every puppy that leaves our home takes a piece of our hearts with it. Being named Best of Tennessee means so much because it reflects the families who have trusted us with their newest family member. Watching those puppies bring happiness to their new homes is the greatest reward we could ask for.”With back-to-back Best of Tennessee Awards in 2025 and 2026, the Woodards have another reason to celebrate the work they love. As their breeding program continues to grow, their commitment remains the same: raising healthy, happy puppies and helping families find a lifelong companion.For more information click here!

TN Miniature Dachshunds

TN Miniature Dachshunds

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