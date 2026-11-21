MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Second Chance Global, a Christian nonprofit headquartered in Knoxville, has been named a 2026 Best of Tennessee Award winner as it celebrates ten years of working to end generational poverty through empowerment. Since 2016, the organization has partnered with local leaders in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Belize to address critical needs, strengthen communities, and create sustainable opportunities for individuals and families.Second Chance Global believes lasting transformation begins with empowerment rather than short-term assistance. Working alongside trusted local leaders who understand their communities' needs and strengths, the organization supports initiatives focused on clean water, nutrition, education, safe housing, and economic opportunity. Its relationship-driven approach places local leadership at the center, recognizing that meaningful change grows from within the communities it serves.Rooted in faith in Jesus Christ, Second Chance Global is guided by its vision to Break. Create. Expand. Break cycles of poverty. Create sustainable change. Expand proven methods. This commitment has fueled the organization's growth, including its expansion into Belize through partnerships with established local leaders. Over the past decade, its work has grown into an international network dedicated to addressing poverty while investing in the long-term potential of individuals, families, and future generations."Over the past ten years, we've seen what becomes possible when generosity meets opportunity and people are empowered to create lasting change," said Ashley Petress, Founder and Visionary Leader of Second Chance Global. "This recognition is an honor, but it truly belongs to the local leaders who faithfully serve their communities and the supporters who believe in this mission. Our prayer has always been that the work we do today will continue making a difference for generations to come."Looking ahead, Second Chance Global remains focused on strengthening partnerships, developing sustainable solutions, and expanding proven methods of empowerment. The 2026 Best of Tennessee Award recognizes a decade of service while highlighting the work still ahead. With continued support from individuals, churches, businesses, and community partners, the organization is committed to helping more families break cycles of generational poverty and build futures filled with opportunity and hope.For more information click here!

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Second Chance Global Recognized as 2026 Best of Tennessee Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 21, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Natural Disasters



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