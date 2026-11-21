MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) The Water Resources Department has begun preliminary work on a plan to monitor and operate 90 dams across Tamil Nadu from an integrated control centre in Chennai, and once the system reaches Mettur Dam, the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay will be able to open its shutters for irrigation from the state capital.

The expansion is expected to take at least eight years. The department already uses the technology at Puzhal, Poondi and Chembarambakkam, three reservoirs that supply drinking water to Chennai.

A department official said the system was working well at all three, and the government had decided to extend it to dams under the department's control, including those deep in the forests of the Western Ghats.

The previous DMK administration introduced the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system at the three reservoirs for Rs 31 crore.

It was intended to help officials manage surplus water during the northeast monsoon, when heavy inflows into the lakes can force them to open the shutters. Such releases can cause flooding downstream in parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. Sensors measure the flow of water into the reservoirs and relay the readings to the control centre.

Officials can see how much water is entering each lake in real time. The figures help them decide when to open the shutters and how much water to let out.

These decisions are particularly important during spells of heavy rain, when officials have to release surplus water while taking into account the risk of flooding downstream.

The integrated control centre operates from the department's office inside the INS Adyar naval complex, near Napier Bridge on Kamarajar Salai. Each of the three reservoirs also has a local control centre.

Officials use the monitoring software and CCTV cameras to keep watch on the lakes around the clock. They can operate both shutters and sluice gates from Chennai once a decision is taken to release water.

At Mettur, the proposed system would give the Chief Minister the option of starting an irrigation release from the Chennai centre without travelling to the dam.

For officials overseeing reservoirs in the Western Ghats, the same network would make it possible to follow inflows at distant sites from the capital, just as they now do at the three lakes serving Chennai.