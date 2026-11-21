MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 21 (IANS) Congress leaders from Sanathnagar constituency of Telangana on Saturday submitted a complaint to State Women's Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada, seeking action against AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks targeting TPCC Vice-President Dr Kota Neelima.

In its complaint, the party leaders strongly condemned Owaisi's remarks, describing them as a personal attack on a woman leader and calling them unacceptable in public discourse.

They said Dr Kota Neelima has been a strong voice in Sanathnagar, consistently raising issues related to women, minorities and underprivileged communities.

According to the complaint, targeting a woman leader through personal remarks to settle political scores undermines the dignity and respect that every woman in public life deserves.

The Congress leaders urged the Women's Commission to issue a notice to Owaisi and take immediate action.

They also demanded that Owaisi withdraw his remarks and tender a public apology to Dr Neelima.

They stressed that the Commission must uphold the dignity of women and ensure that women participating in public life are treated with respect.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Congress MP Pawan Khera related to the Owaisi's activities in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Referring to the AIMIM's alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, Khera had said: "Remember the Hindi movie 'Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki'? There is a new movie being shot in UP, 'Main Owaisi Tere Aangan Ka'."

Responding to the jibe, Owaisi said Khera should first take care of his wife, who forfeited her deposit in the election she fought from the Sanathnagar constituency in the Telangana Assembly elections.

He said Congress leaders should focus on developments within their own party and that Khera should be concerned about his own wife.

The comments sparked criticism from Congress leaders, who termed them derogatory and inappropriate.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leaders led by Hyderabad District president Syed Khalid Saifullah staged a protest and burned Owaisi's effigy.

Saifullah also rejected Owaisi's claim that Kota Neelima had lost her security deposit in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. He asserted that the statement was factually incorrect.