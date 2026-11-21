MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Constitution Gaurav Divas (Constitution Day) across the country on November 26, organising programmes at all district headquarters, including all 39 organisational districts in Karnataka, State BJP Vice-President and State Convenor of Constitution Gaurav Divas N. Mahesh said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the State BJP headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Mahesh said the main programme in Bengaluru would be held at the Scouts and Guides Bhavan at 10:30 a.m. on November 26, and all preparations for the event had been completed.

BJP National General Secretary and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will attend the programme as the chief guest.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra will preside over the event, while Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy will also be present as a special invitee.

Bengaluru's MPs, MLAs and three district presidents will participate in the programme, he said.

Mahesh appealed to participants to attend the event dressed in suits, symbolically emulating B.R. Ambedkar.

He said programmes would be organised across Karnataka as part of a campaign from November 26 until December 6, the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, observed as his 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'.

Explaining the historical significance of the day, Mahesh said the Constituent Assembly had held 114 days of continuous discussions and debates before adopting the Constitution on November 26, 1949.

The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

He alleged that the Congress government had observed November 26 as National Law Day until 2015 and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with introducing its observance as Constitution Day to promote awareness and respect for the Constitution.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had organised a two-day debate in Parliament in 2015 to promote constitutional awareness and positive thinking.

Mahesh accused the Congress of failing to fulfil its moral and ethical responsibility of taking the values enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution to the people.

He alleged that the Congress had no interest in creating awareness about the Constitution.

He claimed that Ambedkar was defeated when he contested for a seat in the Constituent Assembly and subsequently entered the Assembly after winning from West Bengal.

He also alleged that Ambedkar had been elected to the Constituent Assembly amid considerable pressure and that the Congress had been compelled to accept his inclusion.

The Congress did not want this part of history to come to light and had kept constitutional awareness in the background for several decades, the BJP leader alleged.

Questioning who had insulted the Constitution and who had respected it, Mahesh said the Congress had never wanted such historical facts to emerge.

He sarcastically remarked that the Congress was now also being compelled to celebrate the Constitution Day.

He accused the Congress of using the Constitution and Ambedkar as political tools to retain oppressed communities as its vote bank.

State Convenor of BJP's various cells S. Dattatri, South States Convenor of Constitution Gaurav Divas Vikas Kumar P. and State Spokesperson H. Venkatesh Dodderi were present at the press conference.