MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in West Bengal have reportedly issued a stern warning to legislators and district-level office bearers over indiscipline, absenteeism from organisational meetings, and deviations from the party line that point to a deeper concern that electoral expansion could bring with it the same political ailments that have weakened other parties in the state's turbulent political history.

Earlier regimes that gained power in the state after decades of struggle through persecution have later witnessed erosion in people's trust amidst personal ambitions, factional rivalries, and local power centres hijacking organisational system and discipline.

Similarly, some commentators point to the recurring incidents of political violence and vandalism, continuing well over six months after the BJP government assumed power in West Bengal, as having reasons beyond that explained.

While some events may be an expression of disgust or anger against the crimes of former leaders, such widespread incidents and regularity may possibly be the result of a sinister design within.

If allowed to continue, it might actually damage the party's image. Repeated attacks on Trinamool Congress leaders, continued assaults on book stalls set up by Left parties, and instigating and lowly statements are being seen as turning people away from all the good work delivered by the party and the government.

The interpretation comes from a problem that has repeated itself in Bengal politics, where parties in power turn vulnerable to opportunistic leaders and selfish workers, and that historically means pulling a stop on time.

The state's Congress government in the seventies is marked by reports of excesses in anti-Naxal operations, and during the days of Emergency. The Left Front later became the dominant political force in the state, and many individuals crossed over to its ranks, less out of ideological conviction than for access to influence and patronage, as it alleged later.

The expansion, especially of the principal constituent, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), introduced a group of leaders and workers whose primary loyalty was to self and local power structures, rather than party principles.

Significantly, even former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had once publicly expressed discomfort over the conduct of sections within his own party. His observations about attracting the wrong people into the organisation were a reflection of that anxiety.

His words were widely interpreted as an acknowledgement that the CPI(M) had allowed elements driven by personal gain rather than ideology to flourish.

Many political analysts later argued that this internal decay contributed significantly to the Left Front's historic defeat in 2011.

Similarly, the Trinamool Congress encountered a somewhat similar predicament after coming to power. The organisation largely comprised leaders and workers who broke away from the Congress, and later, the Left parties.

Mamata Banerjee even had to rebuke party leaders and local functionaries over allegations of“cut money” and misuse of influence. Her public admonitions reflected her worry that on-ground resentment was growing against the ruling party.

Over time, accusations of corruption, the so-called“syndicate raj”, and the pursuit of narrow self-interest by influential leaders became rampant, damaging public credibility and spreading discontent.

The carefully nurtured image that Mamata had built up through her long crusade against Left rule began to crumble. Thus, state BJP leaders' recent warning suggests an awareness of that history and an attempt at snipping the malady early.

The warning is less about attendance at meetings and more about preserving political character, where its leaders, having watched other parties struggle under the weight of such contradictions, appear intent on arresting the slide before it turns into a deluge.