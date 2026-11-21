MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) Rajasthan's Panchayat and local body election results have triggered fresh political debate, with the Congress securing a substantial lead over the ruling BJP in the overall vote tally. Being viewed as a political 'semifinal' ahead of the next Assembly elections, the results have raised questions about the BJP's support base, particularly in rural Rajasthan.

An analysis of the combined votes in Panchayat and urban local body elections shows that the Congress secured approximately 12.97 lakh more votes than the BJP.

While the BJP performed better in urban local body elections, securing a lead of more than 98,000 votes, the Congress established a commanding lead of approximately 13.30 lakh votes in the Panchayat elections.

The rural results have therefore emerged as a significant setback for the ruling party. Another important feature of the election results is the growing influence of regional political parties.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), along with other regional players, collectively attracted approximately 25 lakh voters. This figure is significantly higher than the vote margin between the Congress and BJP, underlining the importance of regional political forces in Rajasthan's electoral landscape.

A total of approximately 2.73 crore votes were cast in the Panchayat elections, with 2,48,63,783 voters participating across 37 districts.

Meanwhile, 1,06,82,294 votes were recorded in the urban local body elections. The combined results of Panchayat Samiti and urban local body elections indicate that the Congress secured approximately 3.5% more votes than the BJP.

The Congress also registered a strong performance in Hanumangarh, where it secured a decisive victory in the Zila Parishad elections, while the BJP managed to win only seven seats.

Rajasthan's Panchayat election history reflects changing political preferences among rural voters. Until the 2010 elections, the Congress maintained a strong position in Zila Parishads. However, the BJP subsequently gained an advantage in the next two election cycles.

Interestingly, these results did not always mirror the political trends at the state level. This time, the earlier pattern appears to have returned, with the Congress gaining the upper hand. For the first time in Rajasthan, elections for all 41 Zila Parishads were conducted simultaneously under the 'One State, One Election' model.

According to the results declared for 37 Zila Parishads on Friday, the Congress has established a lead in more than two dozen Zila Parishads, while the BJP is ahead in six. The Congress has also outperformed the BJP in Panchayat Samiti elections. However, the history of Panchayat elections suggests that rural voters do not consistently support the same political party, making these results an important political indicator rather than a definitive prediction of Assembly election outcomes.

The ward-level results further underline the Congress's performance. In Zila Parishad elections, Congress has secured 747 seats, BJP has 349 seats, and the total number of wards is 1,275.

In Panchayat Samiti elections, Congress got 3,758 seats, BJP got 2,213 seats, and the total number of wards was 7,543. The remaining seats were secured by regional parties and independent candidates.

Over the past four election cycles, the positions of Zila Pramukh and Panchayat Samiti Pradhan have alternated between the Congress and BJP, reflecting the changing political preferences of rural Rajasthan.

The latest Panchayat results have allowed the Congress to challenge the BJP's political narrative in Rajasthan. The substantial rural vote advantage, strong performance in Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, and the growing influence of regional parties have brought the state's political equation into focus.

For the BJP, the results raise questions about rural outreach, local leadership and its connection with grassroots voters. For the Congress, they provide an opportunity to consolidate its support base and strengthen its political presence across the state.

The message from Rajasthan's rural electoral landscape is significant: the BJP faces questions over its performance, while the Congress has gained fresh political ground. Whether this advantage translates into the next Assembly election will depend on how both parties respond to the changing political dynamics.