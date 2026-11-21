World Uyghur Congress Urges Global Action Against Ongoing Genocide

Munich [Germany], November 21 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has called on the international community to demonstrate stronger commitment towards addressing alleged genocide and human rights violations against Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region. In a press release issued on November 20, the WUC alleged that Uyghurs had faced systematic and severe repression by the Chinese government since 2016, including the mass incarceration of more than three million Uyghurs and widespread forced labour.

The organisation also referred to the findings of the Independent Uyghur Tribunal in London, which concluded in 2021 that the Chinese government had committed genocide against the Uyghur people. According to the WUC, the tribunal cited the mass transfer of Uyghur children to non-Uyghur families in East Turkistan and the widespread forced sterilisation of Uyghur women among its findings. These practices were identified as acts of genocide under Article II of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The WUC further stated that the Uyghur genocide had been formally recognised by several national parliaments and governments, including those of the United States, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. According to the press release, UN human rights experts on November 13 urged Thailand not to return five Uyghur men to China, warning that they could face serious human rights violations and irreparable harm if sent back. The warning followed the transfer of two Uyghur men to immigration detention after they completed their prison sentences, leaving them at risk of extradition. The experts stressed that Thailand must respect the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to countries where they face persecution or serious harm. They called on Thai authorities to fulfil their domestic and international legal obligations and protect the men.