Goyal Hails Indias Global Economic Standing Following Trumps Praise

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's remarks on India's economy, saying the country's growth was drawing global attention. Trump cited India's 7 per cent GDP growth and low interest rates while making the case for lower borrowing costs in the United States.

“The entire world is currently observing India's economy; it is the fastest-growing economy globally,” Goyal told reporters in Mumbai.“Today, leaders across the globe cite India as an example and speak of it with admiration.”

Goyal also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with reducing poverty and cited a World Bank report to support his claim.“Over the last 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lifted 50 crore Indians out of poverty - a fact corroborated by a World Bank report,” he said. The minister also criticised Indians who, he said, had spoken disparagingly about the country's progress and economy while abroad.

“It is truly unfortunate that some of our own countrymen travel abroad to criticise India, disparage its progress, and speak ill of its economy,” Goyal said. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday (local time), Trump compared India's growth and interest rates with those of the US as he criticised the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. He argued that lower borrowing costs could help the US economy grow faster.“If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7 per cent GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP,” the US President said.