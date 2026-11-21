Guru Nanak Dev Ji 557th Birth Anniversary Celebrated at Times Square

A Langar gathering was organised at New York's iconic Times Square to mark the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, bringing together volunteers, community members and tourists to serve free meals and spread the message of selfless service, equality and community sharing. Indian-American hotelier and Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal, along with 'Let's Share a Meal' coordinator Onkar Singh and a team of volunteers, distributed hot meals to visitors and passersby during the gathering, highlighting the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the spirit of seva.

Addressing the gathering, Chatwal congratulated the Sikh community on the occasion and described the event as a significant initiative to take the message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to people across the world. "Congratulations to everyone on the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib. It is a matter of great joy that for the first time, Onkar Singh and his entire team organised this program at Times Square, a message that will go out to the entire world. Such an event has never taken place in Times Square before," Chatwal said. Emphasising the universal significance of Langar, Chatwal said the tradition initiated by Guru Nanak Dev Ji had grown into a practice observed across the world, transcending religious boundaries and bringing people together through the simple act of sharing food. "Guru Nanak Dev Ji started Guru Ka Langar and today Langar is served across the entire world. We want to send this message across the entire world so that all Americans come to know who the Sikh community is," he said. Further underlining the inclusive nature of the tradition, Chatwal said Langar was open to people irrespective of their religious affiliations. "Guru Nanak is not only for Sikhs, but for Hindus, Muslims... anyone, regardless of religion, can eat langar at any Gurdwara," he added. Langar is a free community meal served through a communal kitchen, particularly in Sikhism, where everyone is welcome to eat, irrespective of their religion, caste, gender, financial status or social background. The gathering at Times Square sought to highlight Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of selfless service and sharing, with volunteers serving free meals to people from different backgrounds in one of New York's prominent public spaces. Through the initiative, the organisers aimed to carry the message of seva beyond the Sikh community and promote the values of compassion, equality and togetherness among people across faiths and communities.