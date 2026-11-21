MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The leadership of Azerbaijan's Ganja city and Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maksat Mamitkanov, have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Ganja and Osh in trade, industry, tourism and education.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry, talks held in Ganja focused on opportunities to establish joint ventures, promote Kyrgyz agricultural products on the Azerbaijani market and develop partnerships between higher education institutions in the two cities.

The sides also discussed the development of joint tourism routes under the "Modern Silk Road Joint Tour Package" initiative, aimed at creating new opportunities for travel between the two countries.

During his visit, Mamitkanov toured the Azeraluminium plant and a manufacturing facility specialising in smart meters for water, gas and electricity.

The meetings and visits to industrial facilities were aimed at strengthening friendly ties, expanding interregional cooperation and exploring opportunities to implement joint initiatives.

Ganja and Osh are the second-largest cities in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, respectively, and serve as major industrial, cultural, and logistics hubs in their regions. In recent years, Baku and Bishkek have actively promoted direct city-to-city ties alongside bilateral agreements. Both cities share deep historical roots along the ancient Silk Road and hold significant potential for cooperation in agro-processing, light industry, and academic exchanges.