MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting said this on November 21 during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“So, what I'm here to discuss with you today isn't what we have already done, because that's done. It's what we need to do next. And we need to go above and beyond what was announced to support you through this winter,” Streeting said.

The UK defence chief praised the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, at which Zelensky addressed the participants. He said that Ukraine's allies were already doing more to support the country, but urged them to go further following the meeting.

“We know that the £10 billion package announced by our Chancellor, John Healy, our finance minister, will help with the effort ahead into 2027. But I'm here to make sure that we lead by example, to discuss what more we can do to help Ukraine through this winter, to take those requests back to our Prime Minister and to give you the assurance that Andy Burnham, the United Kingdom, will not let you down,” Streeting said.

He said that this winter, Putin was seeking not only to destroy bridges but also to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people. Streeting praised the resilience and courage of Ukrainians and assured them that the United Kingdom would stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

: Putin's attempts to divide Europe only strengthen its resolve to support Ukrain

As Ukrinform previously reported, Streeting also said that European countries were united in their support for Ukraine. He said that the harder Putin tried to divide Europe and turn allies away from supporting Ukraine, the more resolute they became.