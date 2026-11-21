MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed 74,736 people and injured 176,194 since October 7, 2023, the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported Saturday, citing medical sources.

Gaza hospitals received the bodies of nine people and treated 55 others for injuries in the past 24 hours, the sources said.

Since the October 11 ceasefire, 1,671 people have been killed and 6,062 injured, according to the sources. They also reported that 851 bodies had been recovered during that period.

Some victims remain under rubble or on roads where ambulance and rescue crews have been unable to reach them, the sources added.

//Petra// AO