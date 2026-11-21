MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the Mexican Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CAMIC) discussed investment opportunities for Mexican companies in Jordan and ways to expand bilateral trade during an online meeting with public and private sector representatives.

The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group, the Jordan Industrial Estates Company, and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority outlined the investment opportunities, incentives, infrastructure, and support available to foreign investors, the association said in a statement on Saturday.

Osama Imseeh, JBA's vice president and head of its North America business councils, identified opportunities in industry, mining, fertilizers, agriculture, food security, tourism, and logistics. He called for more direct contact between companies, more frequent trade missions, and sector-specific visits to help businesses develop joint projects.

CAMIC President Yemile Tuma said Mexico's manufacturing and export capacity complemented Jordan's strategic location and open business environment. She identified industry, energy, tourism, logistics, and financial services as areas where companies from the two countries could work together.

Jordan's ambassador to Mexico, Adli Alkhaledi, welcomed the association's and chamber's efforts to expand trade and said the embassy was ready to help companies in the two countries establish contacts.

Mexico's ambassador to Jordan, Jacob Prado González, urged businesses and investors to use such meetings to identify partners and pursue joint investments.

//Petra// AO