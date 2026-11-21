Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Organizes “Kindness Makes Us Stronger” Event as Part of Early Childhood Week 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized the “Kindness Makes Us Stronger” event at Dar Al Marefa School in the Al Khawaneej - Dubai, as part of Early Childhood Week 2026. The event targeted 300 male and female students from the first and second grades through 12 interactive workshops designed to help children understand their emotions and interact with others with kindness and respect. Held in its first national edition as part of the Year of the Family programs, Early Childhood Week 2026 is led by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority from November 16 to 22, 2026, under the theme “Every Moment Matters”. DFWAC’s participation aims to support positive upbringing and strengthen the role of both family and school in fostering children’s growth and well-being.
During the event, DFWAC launched interactive cards that introduce children to good citizenship through everyday practices, including treating others kindly, sharing responsibilities within the family, and protecting the environment and public property.
In this context, Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, affirmed that investing in early childhood represents one of the fundamental pillars for human development, enhancing family stability, and strengthening community cohesion. She noted that DFWAC’s participation aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33—which places the family at the core of community development priorities—and translates the directives of the Year of the Family 2026 into instilling family values and reinforcing their role in raising conscious and responsible generations.
Her Excellency stated: “Building a child’s character begins with instilling values that guide their behavior and relationships with others, while developing their awareness of themselves, their emotions, and their responsibilities toward their family and community. Kindness, empathy, and respect for differences are not merely positive behaviors; rather, they are educational foundations that contribute to preparing generations characterized by self-confidence, awareness, and responsibility, who recognize that belonging to the nation is embodied in daily practices reflecting its authentic values”.
She added: “At DFWAC, we are keen to transform awareness concepts into tangible educational practices that give children the opportunity to acquire skills and apply them in their daily lives. Launching new cards on good citizenship for the first time comes as an extension of this approach, reinforcing a child’s understanding that responsibility begins within their family environment and expands to include preserving the gains and resources of their homeland—thereby instilling a culture of giving and cooperation, and supporting the building of a more cohesive and sustainable society”.
The workshops utilized awareness cards and activities prepared by the foundation to suit the ages of the participants. They covered self-esteem, accepting differences, and respecting others, alongside understanding emotions, anger management, and fostering empathy and tolerance.
Through its awareness programs and initiatives, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children continues its efforts to support positive parenting and enhance the psychological and emotional well-being of children in cooperation with educational and community institutions. This stems from its belief that investing in the early years of a child’s life forms the foundation for building a balanced personality, a stable family, and a cohesive society based on the values of responsibility and belonging.
During the event, DFWAC launched interactive cards that introduce children to good citizenship through everyday practices, including treating others kindly, sharing responsibilities within the family, and protecting the environment and public property.
In this context, Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, affirmed that investing in early childhood represents one of the fundamental pillars for human development, enhancing family stability, and strengthening community cohesion. She noted that DFWAC’s participation aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33—which places the family at the core of community development priorities—and translates the directives of the Year of the Family 2026 into instilling family values and reinforcing their role in raising conscious and responsible generations.
Her Excellency stated: “Building a child’s character begins with instilling values that guide their behavior and relationships with others, while developing their awareness of themselves, their emotions, and their responsibilities toward their family and community. Kindness, empathy, and respect for differences are not merely positive behaviors; rather, they are educational foundations that contribute to preparing generations characterized by self-confidence, awareness, and responsibility, who recognize that belonging to the nation is embodied in daily practices reflecting its authentic values”.
She added: “At DFWAC, we are keen to transform awareness concepts into tangible educational practices that give children the opportunity to acquire skills and apply them in their daily lives. Launching new cards on good citizenship for the first time comes as an extension of this approach, reinforcing a child’s understanding that responsibility begins within their family environment and expands to include preserving the gains and resources of their homeland—thereby instilling a culture of giving and cooperation, and supporting the building of a more cohesive and sustainable society”.
The workshops utilized awareness cards and activities prepared by the foundation to suit the ages of the participants. They covered self-esteem, accepting differences, and respecting others, alongside understanding emotions, anger management, and fostering empathy and tolerance.
Through its awareness programs and initiatives, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children continues its efforts to support positive parenting and enhance the psychological and emotional well-being of children in cooperation with educational and community institutions. This stems from its belief that investing in the early years of a child’s life forms the foundation for building a balanced personality, a stable family, and a cohesive society based on the values of responsibility and belonging.
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