VIP Invitation & Press Announcement: La Dolce Moda — An Italian Affair at Palazzo Versace Dubai, 12 December
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) DUBAI, UAE — FP Runway, the Dubai-based fashion events platform, announces La Dolce Moda — An Italian Affair, a black-tie runway evening that brings the spirit of La Dolce Vita to Dubai. The show takes place on Saturday, 12 December 2026, inside Palazzo Versace Dubai, the House of Versace's own palace hotel on the shores of Dubai Creek.
For decades, Italian fashion heritage has shaped the global fashion scene. Today Dubai stands among the world's leading fashion destinations, and La Dolce Moda brings the two together: a celebration of that heritage and a new runway destination for the world. There is no more fitting stage than Palazzo Versace Dubai. Velvet tuxedos and white dinner jackets, crystal gowns, feathers and chandeliers set the tone for an evening where every collection walks as part of the same narrative of Italian glamour, romance and couture.
A palace made for an Italian Affair
Palazzo Versace Dubai is inspired by a neoclassical 16th-century Italian palace, with interiors and furniture designed by Donatella Versace. Set in the heart of Culture Village, it is one of Dubai's most recognisable luxury addresses and a true fashion destination in the city, the natural home for a show built around Italian elegance.
The evening
Up to 300 guests, including designers, fashion industry leaders, VIP clients and press, will attend the show. Participating designers will present their collections on one runway, styled under a single creative concept. The designer line-up and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.
The official campaign for La Dolce Moda was shot on location at Palazzo Versace Dubai, featuring models from FP Models. A cinematic trailer accompanies the campaign release. The campaign, showcasing FP Models talent and the concept of the show, is attached to this release.
About the organiser's track record
Since 2025, FP Runway has produced three signature runway shows in Dubai, including an elegant production staged at one of the city's most exclusive equestrian resorts.
"We are honoured to be hosted by Palazzo Versace and to bring this show to such an iconic fashion destination. We are preparing something special in partnership with FP Models: a dedicated runway by FP Models Academy students, young talents based in Dubai. It is the first certified modelling academy in Dubai, and our mission is to develop young talent and connect them with local and international designers and well-established brands. The Dubai fashion scene is booming, and we are thrilled to be part of it."
— Maryna Skyba, Founder, FP Runway and FP Models
Event details
• Event: La Dolce Moda — An Italian Affair by FP Runway
• Date: Saturday, 12 December 2026
• Time: 4:30PM
• Venue: Palazzo Versace Dubai, Culture Village, Dubai Creek
• Dress code: Black tie, La Dolce Vita glamour
• Guests: Up to 250, by invitation
For decades, Italian fashion heritage has shaped the global fashion scene. Today Dubai stands among the world's leading fashion destinations, and La Dolce Moda brings the two together: a celebration of that heritage and a new runway destination for the world. There is no more fitting stage than Palazzo Versace Dubai. Velvet tuxedos and white dinner jackets, crystal gowns, feathers and chandeliers set the tone for an evening where every collection walks as part of the same narrative of Italian glamour, romance and couture.
A palace made for an Italian Affair
Palazzo Versace Dubai is inspired by a neoclassical 16th-century Italian palace, with interiors and furniture designed by Donatella Versace. Set in the heart of Culture Village, it is one of Dubai's most recognisable luxury addresses and a true fashion destination in the city, the natural home for a show built around Italian elegance.
The evening
Up to 300 guests, including designers, fashion industry leaders, VIP clients and press, will attend the show. Participating designers will present their collections on one runway, styled under a single creative concept. The designer line-up and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.
The official campaign for La Dolce Moda was shot on location at Palazzo Versace Dubai, featuring models from FP Models. A cinematic trailer accompanies the campaign release. The campaign, showcasing FP Models talent and the concept of the show, is attached to this release.
About the organiser's track record
Since 2025, FP Runway has produced three signature runway shows in Dubai, including an elegant production staged at one of the city's most exclusive equestrian resorts.
"We are honoured to be hosted by Palazzo Versace and to bring this show to such an iconic fashion destination. We are preparing something special in partnership with FP Models: a dedicated runway by FP Models Academy students, young talents based in Dubai. It is the first certified modelling academy in Dubai, and our mission is to develop young talent and connect them with local and international designers and well-established brands. The Dubai fashion scene is booming, and we are thrilled to be part of it."
— Maryna Skyba, Founder, FP Runway and FP Models
Event details
• Event: La Dolce Moda — An Italian Affair by FP Runway
• Date: Saturday, 12 December 2026
• Time: 4:30PM
• Venue: Palazzo Versace Dubai, Culture Village, Dubai Creek
• Dress code: Black tie, La Dolce Vita glamour
• Guests: Up to 250, by invitation
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