HSBC LAUNCHES HSBCnio IN THE UAE TO TRANSFORM TRANSACTION BANKING
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) HSBC has launched HSBCnio in the UAE, a digital solution that simplifies the banking experience for its Corporate and Institutional Banking clients.
HSBCnio brings HSBC's services, data and intelligence into the channels, platforms and workflows where clients run their businesses. This includes engagement through web and mobile, connecting their systems directly, or using AI tools to access banking information.
The launch follows the global rollout of HSBCnio and builds on HSBC's investment in digital banking in the UAE.
By bringing together interactive channels, embedded connectivity and AI interfaces, HSBCnio gives clients in the UAE a more connected way to bank, including:
•Interaction with web and mobile app through a simplified design that provides a clear and consistent experience for viewing cash positions and transactions, trade loans, FX and tracking payments, making it easier to access information and identify items that need attention.
•Embedded connectivity and APIs, which bring banking services, data and intelligence into clients' platforms and workflows.
•API documentation, software development kits and a sandbox to reduce integration friction and accelerate the path from development to production.
•AI-enabled access through HSBC's Model Context Protocol, which enables clients' own AI tools to query authorised account and transaction information and helps teams find and interpret banking data more quickly.
Kyle Boag, Regional Head of Global Payments Solutions, HSBC, said: “HSBCnio represents a significant step forward in how we support the evolving needs or our clients in the UAE.
UAE businesses operate in an increasingly complex and interconnected world, managing treasury operations across multiple markets, currencies and systems.
By bringing our global transaction banking capabilities directly into the platforms and workflows clients already use, HSBCnio makes banking simpler, faster and more connected, empowering businesses with greater visibility, control and efficiency as they grow and expand internationally.”
HSBCnio gives clients a simple, connected way to access transaction banking capabilities, reducing operational friction, supporting automation and providing more timely information for decision-making.
It also enables clients to introduce AI into treasury workflows using trusted data, established permissions and appropriate controls. HSBC plans to add further transaction banking capabilities and AI-enabled experiences to HSBCnio over time. This includes 'Ask HSBC', an AI-enabled experience within HSBCnio designed to help clients query and interpret their banking information.
The availability and features of HSBCnio may vary by client configuration. Access is subject to eligibility, documentation and onboarding requirements.
HSBCnio brings HSBC's services, data and intelligence into the channels, platforms and workflows where clients run their businesses. This includes engagement through web and mobile, connecting their systems directly, or using AI tools to access banking information.
The launch follows the global rollout of HSBCnio and builds on HSBC's investment in digital banking in the UAE.
By bringing together interactive channels, embedded connectivity and AI interfaces, HSBCnio gives clients in the UAE a more connected way to bank, including:
•Interaction with web and mobile app through a simplified design that provides a clear and consistent experience for viewing cash positions and transactions, trade loans, FX and tracking payments, making it easier to access information and identify items that need attention.
•Embedded connectivity and APIs, which bring banking services, data and intelligence into clients' platforms and workflows.
•API documentation, software development kits and a sandbox to reduce integration friction and accelerate the path from development to production.
•AI-enabled access through HSBC's Model Context Protocol, which enables clients' own AI tools to query authorised account and transaction information and helps teams find and interpret banking data more quickly.
Kyle Boag, Regional Head of Global Payments Solutions, HSBC, said: “HSBCnio represents a significant step forward in how we support the evolving needs or our clients in the UAE.
UAE businesses operate in an increasingly complex and interconnected world, managing treasury operations across multiple markets, currencies and systems.
By bringing our global transaction banking capabilities directly into the platforms and workflows clients already use, HSBCnio makes banking simpler, faster and more connected, empowering businesses with greater visibility, control and efficiency as they grow and expand internationally.”
HSBCnio gives clients a simple, connected way to access transaction banking capabilities, reducing operational friction, supporting automation and providing more timely information for decision-making.
It also enables clients to introduce AI into treasury workflows using trusted data, established permissions and appropriate controls. HSBC plans to add further transaction banking capabilities and AI-enabled experiences to HSBCnio over time. This includes 'Ask HSBC', an AI-enabled experience within HSBCnio designed to help clients query and interpret their banking information.
The availability and features of HSBCnio may vary by client configuration. Access is subject to eligibility, documentation and onboarding requirements.
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