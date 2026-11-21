Magrabi Health Expands ENT Services with New Department at Jeddah Day Surgery Hospital
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Magrabi Health has announced the opening of a new Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Department at its Day Surgery Hospital in Jeddah, further expanding its medical specialties and strengthening the range of specialized services available to patients.
The new department provides diagnostic and treatment services for ear, nose and throat conditions affecting both adults and children, supported by specialized medical expertise, modern technologies and advanced medical equipment. Its services include a range of surgical procedures, including endoscopic sinus surgery, correction of a deviated nasal septum, and tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy, particularly for children experiencing snoring or breathing difficulties during sleep. The department also provides hearing assessment and audiology services, and features dedicated operating rooms equipped to perform these procedures.
Commenting on the opening, Mr. Mutasim Alireza, Chief Executive Officer, Magrabi Health, said: "The opening of this new department represents an important step in our efforts to strengthen Magrabi Health's presence across various medical specialties and continue providing specialized healthcare services that meet patients' needs. This is supported by our investment in qualified medical professionals and modern technologies that contribute to enhancing the quality of services we provide."
Dr. Abdulrahman Barzangi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer / Chief Operating Officer, Magrabi Health, added: "We have equipped the new department with four fully equipped consultation clinics, operating from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, providing extended hours and greater flexibility for patients seeking ENT and audiology services. The department also has the operational capacity to accommodate a growing number of patients while ensuring an organized patient flow, making access to services more convenient."
Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed Kamel, Consultant and Chief of ENT Unit, said: "The department's services are delivered through coordinated efforts between specialized doctors and consultants and supporting teams in audiology, nursing and technical services. This enables us to address patients' needs from different perspectives and provide specialized diagnostic and treatment services for both adults and children. This collaboration also supports accurate medical assessments and the development of appropriate treatment plans for each case, taking into account patients' varying medical needs throughout the different stages of diagnosis and treatment."
The new department is part of Magrabi Health's Day Surgery services, which enable patients to undergo surgical procedures and return home on the same day, provided their medical condition allows, without the need for an overnight hospital stay. The patient's journey begins with a consultation with a specialist consultant, followed by the necessary diagnostic examinations and the development of a treatment plan tailored to their condition. This is followed by a comprehensive pre-anesthesia assessment, during which patients receive the necessary instructions to prepare for surgery. Patients then proceed through admission and the surgical procedure, followed by monitoring in the recovery area until their condition stabilizes. Upon discharge, they receive home care instructions and a follow-up appointment to support continuity of care and monitor their recovery.
As part of its expansion plans for 2027, Magrabi Health intends to further expand its network of facilities through the opening of a new branch in Al Marwah district in Jeddah and another in Madinah, in addition to an independent center in Al Narjis district in Riyadh. The plans also include introducing ENT services at the Madinah branch and the Al Narjis center in Riyadh, further improving access to these specialties and expanding the range of services available to patients across the Kingdom.
The opening of the new department reflects Magrabi Health's ongoing efforts to develop its services and expand its medical specialties, supporting the objectives of Vision 2030 to enhance access to specialized healthcare services and improve their quality in line with beneficiaries' needs.
The new department provides diagnostic and treatment services for ear, nose and throat conditions affecting both adults and children, supported by specialized medical expertise, modern technologies and advanced medical equipment. Its services include a range of surgical procedures, including endoscopic sinus surgery, correction of a deviated nasal septum, and tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy, particularly for children experiencing snoring or breathing difficulties during sleep. The department also provides hearing assessment and audiology services, and features dedicated operating rooms equipped to perform these procedures.
Commenting on the opening, Mr. Mutasim Alireza, Chief Executive Officer, Magrabi Health, said: "The opening of this new department represents an important step in our efforts to strengthen Magrabi Health's presence across various medical specialties and continue providing specialized healthcare services that meet patients' needs. This is supported by our investment in qualified medical professionals and modern technologies that contribute to enhancing the quality of services we provide."
Dr. Abdulrahman Barzangi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer / Chief Operating Officer, Magrabi Health, added: "We have equipped the new department with four fully equipped consultation clinics, operating from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, providing extended hours and greater flexibility for patients seeking ENT and audiology services. The department also has the operational capacity to accommodate a growing number of patients while ensuring an organized patient flow, making access to services more convenient."
Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed Kamel, Consultant and Chief of ENT Unit, said: "The department's services are delivered through coordinated efforts between specialized doctors and consultants and supporting teams in audiology, nursing and technical services. This enables us to address patients' needs from different perspectives and provide specialized diagnostic and treatment services for both adults and children. This collaboration also supports accurate medical assessments and the development of appropriate treatment plans for each case, taking into account patients' varying medical needs throughout the different stages of diagnosis and treatment."
The new department is part of Magrabi Health's Day Surgery services, which enable patients to undergo surgical procedures and return home on the same day, provided their medical condition allows, without the need for an overnight hospital stay. The patient's journey begins with a consultation with a specialist consultant, followed by the necessary diagnostic examinations and the development of a treatment plan tailored to their condition. This is followed by a comprehensive pre-anesthesia assessment, during which patients receive the necessary instructions to prepare for surgery. Patients then proceed through admission and the surgical procedure, followed by monitoring in the recovery area until their condition stabilizes. Upon discharge, they receive home care instructions and a follow-up appointment to support continuity of care and monitor their recovery.
As part of its expansion plans for 2027, Magrabi Health intends to further expand its network of facilities through the opening of a new branch in Al Marwah district in Jeddah and another in Madinah, in addition to an independent center in Al Narjis district in Riyadh. The plans also include introducing ENT services at the Madinah branch and the Al Narjis center in Riyadh, further improving access to these specialties and expanding the range of services available to patients across the Kingdom.
The opening of the new department reflects Magrabi Health's ongoing efforts to develop its services and expand its medical specialties, supporting the objectives of Vision 2030 to enhance access to specialized healthcare services and improve their quality in line with beneficiaries' needs.
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