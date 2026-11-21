MENAFN - GetNews) Garage Door Doctor, a family-owned company in Eatonton, explains how frayed or slipping lift cables can leave a door crooked or stuck, and what central Georgia homeowners can safely check.

EATONTON, GA - Nov. 21, 2026 - Garage Door Doctor, a locally and family-owned garage door company established in 2008, is urging homeowners in Eatonton and surrounding central Georgia communities to check their garage door cables before the Thanksgiving and holiday travel season gets busy. A worn or broken lift cable can leave a door hanging crooked, jammed in its tracks, or unable to open at all. The company says the problem often gives early warning signs that are easy to miss until the door fails at an inconvenient time.

The company's garage door cable repair service replaces the steel lift cables that connect a door's springs to its bottom corners. Those cables wind onto drums above the door and carry the spring's force down to the door, which is what lets a heavy door rise smoothly and stay level. When a cable frays, rusts, slips off its drum, or snaps, one side of the door loses support and the whole system is thrown out of balance.

"A cable problem usually shows up as a door that looks a little off," said Mark Brummond of Garage Door Doctor. "One side sits higher than the other, or there's a gap at the bottom on one corner. People keep using it because it still goes up and down, but a door in that condition can come out of its tracks or drop when the cable finally gives."

Homeowners in Eatonton, Greensboro, Madison, and nearby towns should watch for:



A door that hangs crooked or closes with a gap at one corner

Cables that look frayed, kinked, or rusted near the bottom brackets

Slack or loose cable on one side when the door is closed

A door that jerks, shudders, or stops partway

A loud snap followed by a door that won't open or sits at an angle Rollers pulling out of the track on one side



Central Georgia's humid weather can play a part. Moisture that collects near the bottom of the door, where the cables attach, can lead to rust over time. Cables also wear along with the springs they work with, so a door that has seen years of daily use may have both parts reaching the end of their life together.

The company offers several safety tips that apply whether or not a homeowner ever hires a professional:



Don't touch the bottom brackets. The cables and the brackets they attach to are under heavy spring tension. Loosening them without training can cause serious injury.

Stop using a crooked door. Running the opener on a door that hangs unevenly can bend panels, damage tracks, and burn out the motor.

Keep people and vehicles clear. If a cable has snapped, avoid standing under the door and don't try to force it open or shut.

Look, don't pull. With the door closed, a quick visual check of both cables from inside the garage is safe. Leave any adjustment to a technician. Test the auto-reverse. Place a sturdy object, such as a piece of lumber laid flat, in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.



"If you notice one cable looks worn, it's a good idea to have both sides checked," Brummond said. "They do the same job, so they tend to wear at about the same rate. Catching it early is a lot easier than dealing with a door that's stuck halfway with a car inside."

Garage Door Doctor is based in Eatonton and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with same-day service when a door breaks down. The company says its trucks carry replacement cables, so most cable repairs can be finished in a single visit. Each job includes a one-year parts and labor warranty. The company works with LiftMaster, DoorLink, CHI, Haas, and Amarr products, and a cable repair visit can include a check of the springs, rollers, and opener.

Garage Door Doctor serves homeowners within roughly 25 miles of its shop, including Eatonton, Greensboro, Madison, Milledgeville, Monticello, Sparta, Rutledge, Union Point, and Crawfordville.

About Garage Door Doctor

Garage Door Doctor is a locally and family-owned garage door company based in Eatonton, Georgia, established in 2008. The company provides garage door repair, spring repair and replacement, cable repair, opener repair and installation, maintenance, garage door replacement, and high-lift and custom track doors. It works with LiftMaster, DoorLink, CHI, Haas, and Amarr products and offers 24/7 and same-day service. Garage Door Doctor serves homeowners in Eatonton, Greensboro, Madison, Milledgeville, and nearby communities across central Georgia.