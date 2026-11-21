MENAFN - GetNews) Qingdao City, Shandong Province, China-November 21, 2026

With the continuous renewal of old and new jacquard looms around the world, weaving enterprises are faced with a prominent problem: different generations of equipment adopt non-uniform spare parts, which leads to high procurement costs, slow supply cycles and difficult inventory management. At present, universal, highly compatible electronic jacquard components have become an important technical development trend of the textile supporting industry.

Most traditional replacement parts can only match single model looms, which forces factories to stock up multiple types of accessories and increases capital occupation. HSJY focuses on the R&D of general jacquard supporting parts, and the full range of core products including M4, M5 electronic jacquard modules, solenoid valves, upper and lower line components realize cross-model compatibility. They can be directly used for the maintenance and transformation of most mainstream electronic jacquard looms on the market without modifying the original equipment structure.

All HSJY jacquard components adopt standardized industrial interfaces and unified installation dimensions. Whether it is old equipment that has been running for many years or newly purchased high-speed jacquard looms, plug-and-play replacement can be completed quickly. This design greatly simplifies the spare parts inventory management of weaving factories, cuts the variety of stocked accessories, and effectively lowers the comprehensive renovation and maintenance cost of jacquard equipment.

In the long run, popularizing general-purpose high-compatibility jacquard components helps the whole textile industry save resource waste and optimize production management. HSJY will keep improving the universal matching performance of its products, provide more cost-effective general jacquard component solutions for global weaving manufacturers, and help the industry realize lightweight and low-cost equipment operation and maintenance.

About us

HengshengJinyue Machinery, officially known as Qingdao HSJY Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd., is a leading manufacturer of shuttleless looms and Jacquard Machine Parts located in Jiaozhou, Qingdao-one of China's most well-established and influential textile machinery industrial clusters. Since its establishment in 2003, the company has steadily grown into a modern, technology-driven enterprise that integrates research and development, manufacturing, sales, and comprehensive after-sales service.