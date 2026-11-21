MENAFN - GetNews) Canadian waterfront resort destination renews its support of the Growth Networking Experience, connecting with senior executives across hospitality, travel, technology and related industries to explore new business opportunities.

Orlando, Fla. – November 21, 2026 – Perspective Group today announced that Living Water Resorts will return as a Gold Sponsor of GNEX 2027, taking place May 18-20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. Following its sponsorship of GNEX 2026 in Nashville, the Canadian waterfront resort destination continues its support of the conference, reinforcing its commitment to meaningful industry relationships, collaboration and long-term business growth.

Located on the shores of Georgian Bay in Collingwood, Ontario, Living Water Resorts offers a distinctive destination combining resort accommodations, recreation, wellness and dining. The property features 442 one- and two-bedroom suites across two resort hotels, each equipped with spacious living areas and full kitchens designed to accommodate extended stays and flexible vacation experiences.

The resort's extensive amenities include Ontario's only Aquapath spa, an 18-hole championship golf course, a full-service marina offering a variety of water sports and award-winning waterfront dining. Together, these offerings create a comprehensive resort experience that appeals to travelers seeking recreation, relaxation and opportunities to enjoy multiple activities within one destination.

Living Water Resorts has established a hospitality offering centered on creating memorable guest experiences through its waterfront location, diverse amenities and flexible accommodations. Its approach demonstrates how destination resorts can differentiate themselves by combining traditional hospitality with recreation, wellness and lifestyle experiences that appeal to a broad range of travelers.

As an established business within the vacation industry, Living Water Resorts represents the type of hospitality organization that has long been part of the GNEX community. Its continued participation reinforces the conference's strong industry relationships while contributing valuable perspectives on resort operations, destination experiences and evolving guest expectations.

Building on its established reputation for connecting senior executives and decision-makers, GNEX 2027 continues to bring together leaders from the vacation industry and complementary sectors, including technology, artificial intelligence, capital and finance. Its networking-first format creates opportunities to exchange ideas, establish strategic partnerships and explore new avenues for business growth.

“Living Water Resorts represents the kind of established hospitality business that has helped make GNEX a valuable meeting place for industry leaders,” said Paul Mattimoe, president and CEO of Perspective Group.“As we continue bringing together executives from travel, hospitality, technology, AI, capital and other business sectors, the opportunities for new ideas and strategic partnerships become even greater. We're delighted to welcome Living Water Resorts back as a Gold Sponsor and look forward to the perspectives and relationships they'll bring to GNEX 2027.”

“Our experience at GNEX 2026 reinforced the value of bringing together business leaders who are open to sharing ideas and exploring new opportunities,” said Warren Smith, executive vice president of Living Water Resorts.“The relationships developed through these conversations are an important part of what makes GNEX valuable. We're pleased to return as a Gold Sponsor and continue engaging with executives who share our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and building successful businesses.”

The company's renewed sponsorship also reflects the importance of maintaining strong connections between established hospitality businesses and leaders from complementary industries. Through conversations that extend beyond traditional sector boundaries, GNEX encourages the exchange of expertise and the development of relationships that can support new approaches to customer engagement, operational performance and business expansion.

Now in its 17th year, GNEX - the Growth Networking Experience - has established a distinctive conference format that places meaningful business connections at the center of the attendee experience. Bringing together senior executives from travel, hospitality, technology, artificial intelligence, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related industries, the conference creates opportunities for collaboration and business development across traditionally separate sectors.

Returning to Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, which previously hosted GNEX in 2022, the three-day event will feature executive keynotes, leadership discussions, interactive sessions, the GNEX Awards and a comprehensive program of networking and social experiences designed to connect influential decision-makers and accelerate new business opportunities.

As a Gold Sponsor, Living Water Resorts will benefit from enhanced brand visibility and opportunities to engage directly with senior executives and decision-makers, further strengthening its presence within the GNEX business community.

Living Water Resorts joins a growing roster of companies supporting GNEX 2027. Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available for organizations seeking to elevate their industry presence, develop strategic relationships and connect directly with senior-level decision-makers.

For more information about Living Water Resorts, visit livingwaterresorts.

To register for GNEX 2027, visit gnexconference/register/.

For sponsorship opportunities, visit gnexconference/sponsorship/.

About Living Water Resorts

Located on the shores of Georgian Bay in Collingwood, Ontario, Living Water Resorts is a Canadian waterfront resort destination offering accommodations, recreation, wellness and dining experiences. The property features 442 one- and two-bedroom suites across two resort hotels, with spacious living and dining areas and full kitchens designed for extended stays. Amenities include Ontario's only Aquapath spa, an 18-hole championship golf course, a full-service marina with water sports and award-winning dining, including Collingwood's only waterfront restaurant. Combining natural surroundings with a diverse range of onsite experiences, Living Water Resorts provides guests with opportunities for relaxation, recreation and memorable vacations. Learn more at livingwaterresorts.

About GNEX Conference

Now in its 17th year, GNEX-the Growth Networking Experience-is an executive conference produced by Perspective Group, connecting senior leaders across travel, hospitality, technology, AI, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related sectors. Its networking-first format combines executive insights, structured introductions and shared experiences to help attendees build relationships, identify strategic partnerships and develop new business opportunities. GNEX 2027 marks the conference's 17th event, taking place May 18–20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. Learn more at gnexconference