MENAFN - GetNews) The South Jordan plumbing company, family-owned since 1972, explains how winter cold damages household pipes, which warning signs to watch for, and simple steps that help prevent a burst line

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - Nov. 21, 2026 - Dave Passey Plumbing, a family-owned plumbing company that has served South Jordan and Salt Lake County since 1972, is encouraging homeowners to check their pipes now that overnight temperatures along the Wasatch Front are regularly dropping below freezing. Water that freezes inside a pipe expands, and the pressure it creates can split copper, crack fittings, or loosen joints. The company says the damage often stays hidden until the line thaws and starts to leak, which is why a little attention before the coldest weeks of winter can spare homeowners a costly cleanup.

The company's piping repair service covers leaking or damaged pipes, replacement of corroded or aging pipe sections, pressure-related piping problems, and finding and repairing hidden leaks. In winter, much of that work traces back to the cold. Pipes in exterior walls, crawl spaces, unheated garages, and basements near the foundation are the most exposed, along with outdoor hose bibs that were never shut off for the season.

"A frozen pipe doesn't always burst right away," said Dave Passey, founder of Dave Passey Plumbing. "Sometimes it cracks just enough to drip once it thaws, and that water ends up inside a wall or under a floor where nobody sees it for weeks. By the time there's a stain on the ceiling, the repair is bigger than it needed to be."

Homeowners in South Jordan and across Salt Lake County can watch for these signs that a pipe has been damaged or is at risk:



Little or no water from a faucet on a cold morning, which can mean a line is frozen

Frost on exposed pipes in a basement, crawl space, or garage

Damp spots, stains, or bubbling paint on walls and ceilings

The sound of running water when every fixture is off

A water bill that climbs without any change in household use

Corrosion, crusty buildup, or drips at pipe joints and fittings Musty odors inside sink cabinets or along exterior walls

The company offers several practical steps that help whether or not a homeowner ever calls a plumber:



Disconnect garden hoses. A hose left attached traps water in the outdoor faucet, where it can freeze and crack the pipe behind the wall.

Insulate exposed pipes. Foam pipe sleeves from a hardware store are inexpensive and easy to fit on lines in garages, crawl spaces, and unfinished basements.

Open cabinet doors on cold nights. Letting warm room air reach sink pipes on exterior walls helps keep them above freezing.

Keep the heat on when traveling. Holiday trips are a common time for pipes to freeze in an empty house. Leave the thermostat at a moderate setting rather than turning it off.

Know where the main shutoff is. If a pipe does burst, closing the main water valve quickly limits the damage. Make sure everyone in the household can find it. Never use an open flame to thaw a pipe. A hair dryer or a space heater kept at a safe distance is far safer than a torch.

"The most useful thing a homeowner can do this week is find the main shutoff valve and make sure it actually turns," Passey said. "If a pipe lets go in the middle of a January night, you want to stop the water right away, not go hunting for the valve with a flashlight."

Dave Passey founded the company in 1972, and the business describes itself as family-owned and operated, with Passey still actively involved today. The company says it offers upfront pricing with no hidden fees and backs its work with a one-year labor warranty. Along with piping repair, its plumbers handle water heater repair, tankless water heaters, gas line plumbing, water treatment, fixture services, drain cleaning, toilet repair and installation, and plumbing maintenance, so a winter leak call can include a look at the rest of the home's plumbing.

Dave Passey Plumbing serves homeowners in South Jordan and communities throughout Salt Lake County, including Draper, Herriman, Bluffdale, Cottonwood Heights, and Alta.

About Dave Passey Plumbing

Dave Passey Plumbing is a family-owned plumbing company based in South Jordan, Utah, founded by Dave Passey in 1972. The company provides piping repair, water heater repair, tankless water heaters, gas line plumbing, water treatment, fixture services, drain cleaning, toilet repair and installation, and plumbing maintenance. It offers upfront pricing and a one-year labor warranty on services. Dave Passey Plumbing serves homeowners in South Jordan, Draper, Herriman, Bluffdale, Cottonwood Heights, Alta, and communities throughout Salt Lake County.