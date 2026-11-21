MENAFN - GetNews) Central Valley garage door company shares winter warning signs, safe homeowner checks and advice on when to call a technician.

VISALIA, Calif. - Nov. 21, 2026 - As tule fog and shorter daylight hours return to California's Central Valley, Browns Garage Door is reminding Visalia-area homeowners to check their garage door safety sensors before a minor problem leaves their garage door unable to close properly.

Moisture collecting on sensor lenses, lingering agricultural dust and direct sunlight at certain times of day can affect garage door photo-eye sensors. When the safety system detects an obstruction or develops a fault, the garage door may reverse unexpectedly, stop while closing or refuse to close.

Browns Garage Door, a family-owned company serving the Central Valley since 1994, says understanding the warning signs can help homeowners recognise problems early and avoid unsafe attempts to force a malfunctioning door shut.

Why Garage Door Sensors May Act Up During Winter

Garage door safety sensors are typically installed near the bottom of the door opening. One sensor transmits an infrared beam, while the other receives it. If the beam is interrupted, the opener is designed to stop or reverse the closing door.

During the winter months, condensation on the lenses and low-angle sunlight may affect sensor performance. Dust, damaged wiring and accidental movement of sensor brackets can cause similar symptoms at any time of year.

"A blinking sensor light usually means the two sensors can't see each other," said David Schreiber, owner of Browns Garage Door. "This time of year, that can be as simple as moisture on the lens or the morning sun shining straight into the receiver. But people get frustrated and start holding the wall button down to force the door closed, and that takes the safety system out of the picture entirely."

The company explains that not every door that reverses unexpectedly has a sensor problem. Issues involving opener settings, wiring, door movement and other components can produce similar symptoms.

Its garage door sensor repair service includes checking sensor alignment, connections and related opener components to identify the cause.

Six Warning Signs Homeowners Should Recognise

Browns Garage Door encourages homeowners to watch for the following:



The garage door begins closing but immediately reverses, even when nothing appears to be blocking it.

The door closes only while the wall button is held down, which may indicate a safety system fault on certain opener models.

One or both sensor indicator lights blink or remain off, although light patterns vary by manufacturer.

Problems occur mainly in the early morning or late afternoon, when moisture or direct sunlight may be contributing factors.

The sensors appear loose, bent or misaligned, preventing the infrared beam from reaching the receiver. Wiring around the sensors looks damaged, including frayed insulation, loose connections or signs of pest activity.

A sensor warning should not be ignored simply because the door occasionally operates normally.

What Homeowners Can Safely Check

Before arranging a service visit, homeowners can perform a few basic visual checks without attempting electrical or mechanical repairs.



Gently clean the sensor lenses. Use a soft, dry cloth to remove dust, cobwebs or moisture.

Look at the indicator lights. Refer to the opener manufacturer's instructions to understand what steady, blinking or unlit indicators mean.

Remove visible obstructions. Keep boxes, tools, bins and other objects away from the doorway and sensor beam.

Inspect without touching damaged wiring. If wires appear loose, frayed or damaged, leave repairs to a qualified technician.

Keep safety devices operational. Never tape over, disconnect, bypass or deliberately defeat the photo-eye sensors. Confirm the door closes completely. If the door repeatedly reverses or will not close normally, stop operating it and arrange an inspection.

Homeowners should follow their opener manufacturer's instructions for testing the safety reversal system. If the system fails a recommended test or the door behaves unpredictably, professional servicing is the safer next step.

"Sensors are some of the least expensive parts on a garage door, but they do one of the most important jobs," Schreiber said. "If the door is acting up, the safest move is to stop forcing it and get it looked at."

A Seasonal Safety Reminder for Central Valley Homeowners

Although tule fog does not automatically cause sensor failures, the conditions associated with Central Valley winters can make existing lens contamination, alignment problems or sunlight interference more noticeable.

For homeowners in Visalia, Tulare, Hanford, Porterville and surrounding communities, the company recommends checking for visible sensor obstructions and paying attention to changes in how the garage door operates.

Persistent reversal problems, damaged components or inconsistent safety sensor behaviour should be evaluated rather than repeatedly overridden.

Browns Garage Door provides garage door sensor repair, opener repair, spring repair, maintenance and emergency garage door services throughout its Central Valley service area.

Homeowners experiencing recurring sensor problems can learn more about garage door sensor repair or contact Browns Garage Door at (559) 732-3046.

About Browns Garage Door

Founded in 1994 by Pat and Joe Brown, Browns Garage Door is a family-owned garage door company based in Visalia, California, and currently led by owner David Schreiber. The company provides garage door repair, maintenance, spring repair, safety sensor repair, opener installation and repair, and 24/7 emergency service.

Browns Garage Door serves Visalia and communities throughout Tulare and Kings counties, as well as additional Central Valley service areas.

For more information, visit brownsgaragedoor.