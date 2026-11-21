HYRT Introduces Ball-Driven Low-Speed Rotating Micro Sprinkler Series With Pressure-Compensating And Non-Compensating Options For Precision Irrigation
|Model
|Version
|Spray Radius
|Working Pressure
|Flow Rate
|Spray Pattern
|Dimensions
|BDPCSP
|Pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|2 bar
|145 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
|BDPCSP
|Pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|2.5 bar
|150 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
|BDPCSP
|Pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|3 bar
|157 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
|BDPCSP
|Pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|3.5 bar
|155 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
|BDPCSP
|Pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|4 bar
|150 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
|BDSP
|Non-pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|1.5 bar
|130 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
|BDSP
|Non-pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|2 bar
|150 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
|BDSP
|Non-pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|2.5 bar
|170 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
|BDSP
|Non-pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|3 bar
|185 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
|BDSP
|Non-pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|3.5 bar
|200 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
|BDSP
|Non-pressure-compensating
|6–7 m
|4 bar
|220 L/h
|Full-circle rotating
|73 × 44 mm
Note: An optional 180-degree spray accessory is available for both models to accommodate greenhouse edges, walls, roadsides, and field boundaries.
Global Application Fields
Engineered for micro-irrigation projects demanding gentle droplets, consistent rotation, and wide coverage, the sprinkler series supports a variety of regional agricultural practices:
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Greenhouses in Almería, Spain, and Vegetable-Growing Areas in Morocco: The gentle droplet profile protects seedlings, leafy greens, and fruiting vegetables, while the pressure-compensating BDPCSP model enhances irrigation uniformity across long laterals and variable-pressure lines.
Berry Nurseries and Flower Farms in Mexico: Low-speed rotation prevents physical stress on tender leaves and young plants, while the 6–7 m coverage radius helps eliminate unnecessary watering overlap.
Hillside Orchards in Türkiye and Greece: Across uneven terrain and elevation changes, the pressure-compensating BDPCSP version maintains stable water output from the top of the slope to the bottom.
Nurseries, Greenhouse Boundaries, and Landscaped Areas in Australia: Utilizing the optional 180-degree accessory enables operators to direct water strictly toward planted zones, minimizing water waste and overspray onto adjacent roads, walls, and non-crop surfaces.
Customized Services, OEM/ODM, and Technical Support
To help agricultural operations optimize system performance, Shandong HYRT Water-Saving Irrigation Co., Ltd. provides comprehensive pre-sale and post-sale engineering services, with packing and system-matching requirements confirmed per order:
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Model Selection: Specialists assist buyers in matching either the BDPCSP pressure-compensating model or the BDSP non-pressure-compensating model to site-specific working pressures, target flow rates, elevation changes, and coverage goals.
Spray Configuration: Application engineers support layout planning for both full-circle distribution and optional 180-degree boundary spraying along greenhouse walls, roadsides, and field perimeters.
OEM/ODM Services: Custom branding, specialized packaging, and order-specific system matching are available and confirmed according to individual order requirements.
Technical Support: Ongoing guidance is provided covering system layout design, optimal installation positioning, operating pressure management, and routine maintenance protocols.
Installation and Maintenance Guidelines
HYRT outlines a four-stage operational protocol to ensure reliable long-term performance in the field:Pre-Installation Preparation: Operators must flush all mainlines and laterals prior to installation to clear out sand and debris, while verifying that the selected pressure-compensating or non-pressure-compensating model aligns with site terrain, pressure, and coverage specifications. Installation: Each sprinkler should be mounted vertically with its male-thread inlet connected securely to the matching fitting. For perimeter zones, the optional 180-degree spray accessory should be installed and aimed toward the target crop area. Commissioning: Systems should be started at low pressure and gradually increased to the designated operating range while technicians verify stable rotation, complete coverage, and leak-free connections. Routine Maintenance: Regular cleaning of the nozzle and internal passages is recommended. Should any change in rotation speed or flow rate occur, operators are advised to inspect system filtration, water quality, and line pressure before disassembling the sprinkler unit for internal cleaning.
Availability
Full product details and inquiry options for the HYRT Stable Low-Speed Rotation Ball-Driven Micro Sprinkler (Models BDPCSP and BDSP) are available online at:
About Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.
Based in Shandong, China, HYRT (Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. / Shandong HYRT Water-Saving Irrigation Co., Ltd.) is a direct manufacturer of agricultural micro-irrigation equipment. Specializing in precision water-saving solutions, the company supplies micro sprinklers, customized irrigation configurations, and OEM/ODM manufacturing services to growers, contractors, and agricultural distributors worldwide.
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