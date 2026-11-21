(MENAFN- GetNews) Shandong, China - November 21, 2026 - Direct irrigation manufacturer HYRT (Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.) has announced the availability of its Ball-Driven Low-Speed Rotating Micro Sprinkler series, engineered to deliver uniform water distribution, gentle droplets, and broad coverage across diverse agricultural and horticultural environments. Built around a sealed ball-driven mechanism, the compact sprinkler line allows irrigation distribution to be governed by precision mechanics rather than pipeline pressure fluctuations. Available in two distinct configurations, the BDPCSP pressure-compensating model and the BDSP non-pressure-compensating model, the sprinkler achieves a wide 6–7 meter spray radius while maintaining low water consumption. Measuring approximately 73 × 44 mm, each unit features a full-circle rotating spray pattern and supports an optional 180-degree boundary spray accessory, offering growers, project contractors, and irrigation distributors a versatile solution for both open-field and perimeter layouts. Core Engineering Advantages The HYRT ball-driven micro sprinkler series is designed to address common challenges in micro-irrigation, including erratic rotation speeds, excessive droplet impact on delicate crops, and uneven water distribution across changing elevations.

Sealed Ball-Driven Mechanism for Stable Low-Speed Rotation: The internal sealed drive mechanism maintains smooth, continuous rotation at low flow rates. By preventing erratic or overly fast movement, the unit eliminates concentrated water impact and produces gentle droplets well suited to seedlings, flowers, foliage, and other delicate crops.

Pressure-Compensating and Non-Compensating Versatility: The BDPCSP pressure-compensating model maintains a tightly controlled flow rate of 145–157 L/h across a working pressure range of 2 to 4 bar, making it ideal for sloped terrain, long laterals, and systems experiencing variable pressure. Conversely, the BDSP non-pressure-compensating model operates between 1.5 and 4 bar with a flow range of 130–220 L/h, increasing water output as pressure rises so buyers can match performance directly to existing pipeline conditions.

Broad 6–7 m Radius with Crop-Friendly Droplets: By delivering broad coverage at relatively low flow rates, the sprinkler helps reduce the total number of sprinklers required per installation and minimizes overlapping wet zones. Its gentle spray pattern protects young plants across nurseries, flower farms, vegetable fields, orchards, and general horticultural projects. Optional 180-Degree Boundary Spray Accessory: To prevent overspray onto non-crop areas, users can attach an optional 180-degree accessory that directs water exclusively toward the planted side along field edges, greenhouse sidewalls, walls, and roadside zones. Technical Specifications Both the BDPCSP and BDSP models share compact 73 × 44 mm dimensions, a 6–7 m spray radius, and a full-circle rotating spray pattern, with performance tailored across specific operating pressures:

Model Version Spray Radius Working Pressure Flow Rate Spray Pattern Dimensions BDPCSP Pressure-compensating 6–7 m 2 bar 145 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm BDPCSP Pressure-compensating 6–7 m 2.5 bar 150 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm BDPCSP Pressure-compensating 6–7 m 3 bar 157 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm BDPCSP Pressure-compensating 6–7 m 3.5 bar 155 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm BDPCSP Pressure-compensating 6–7 m 4 bar 150 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm BDSP Non-pressure-compensating 6–7 m 1.5 bar 130 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm BDSP Non-pressure-compensating 6–7 m 2 bar 150 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm BDSP Non-pressure-compensating 6–7 m 2.5 bar 170 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm BDSP Non-pressure-compensating 6–7 m 3 bar 185 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm BDSP Non-pressure-compensating 6–7 m 3.5 bar 200 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm BDSP Non-pressure-compensating 6–7 m 4 bar 220 L/h Full-circle rotating 73 × 44 mm

Note: An optional 180-degree spray accessory is available for both models to accommodate greenhouse edges, walls, roadsides, and field boundaries.

Global Application Fields

Engineered for micro-irrigation projects demanding gentle droplets, consistent rotation, and wide coverage, the sprinkler series supports a variety of regional agricultural practices:



Greenhouses in Almería, Spain, and Vegetable-Growing Areas in Morocco: The gentle droplet profile protects seedlings, leafy greens, and fruiting vegetables, while the pressure-compensating BDPCSP model enhances irrigation uniformity across long laterals and variable-pressure lines.

Berry Nurseries and Flower Farms in Mexico: Low-speed rotation prevents physical stress on tender leaves and young plants, while the 6–7 m coverage radius helps eliminate unnecessary watering overlap.

Hillside Orchards in Türkiye and Greece: Across uneven terrain and elevation changes, the pressure-compensating BDPCSP version maintains stable water output from the top of the slope to the bottom. Nurseries, Greenhouse Boundaries, and Landscaped Areas in Australia: Utilizing the optional 180-degree accessory enables operators to direct water strictly toward planted zones, minimizing water waste and overspray onto adjacent roads, walls, and non-crop surfaces.

Customized Services, OEM/ODM, and Technical Support

To help agricultural operations optimize system performance, Shandong HYRT Water-Saving Irrigation Co., Ltd. provides comprehensive pre-sale and post-sale engineering services, with packing and system-matching requirements confirmed per order:



Model Selection: Specialists assist buyers in matching either the BDPCSP pressure-compensating model or the BDSP non-pressure-compensating model to site-specific working pressures, target flow rates, elevation changes, and coverage goals.

Spray Configuration: Application engineers support layout planning for both full-circle distribution and optional 180-degree boundary spraying along greenhouse walls, roadsides, and field perimeters.

OEM/ODM Services: Custom branding, specialized packaging, and order-specific system matching are available and confirmed according to individual order requirements. Technical Support: Ongoing guidance is provided covering system layout design, optimal installation positioning, operating pressure management, and routine maintenance protocols.

Installation and Maintenance Guidelines

HYRT outlines a four-stage operational protocol to ensure reliable long-term performance in the field:

Operators must flush all mainlines and laterals prior to installation to clear out sand and debris, while verifying that the selected pressure-compensating or non-pressure-compensating model aligns with site terrain, pressure, and coverage specifications.Each sprinkler should be mounted vertically with its male-thread inlet connected securely to the matching fitting. For perimeter zones, the optional 180-degree spray accessory should be installed and aimed toward the target crop area.Systems should be started at low pressure and gradually increased to the designated operating range while technicians verify stable rotation, complete coverage, and leak-free connections.Regular cleaning of the nozzle and internal passages is recommended. Should any change in rotation speed or flow rate occur, operators are advised to inspect system filtration, water quality, and line pressure before disassembling the sprinkler unit for internal cleaning.

Availability

Full product details and inquiry options for the HYRT Stable Low-Speed Rotation Ball-Driven Micro Sprinkler (Models BDPCSP and BDSP) are available online at:

About Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.

Based in Shandong, China, HYRT (Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. / Shandong HYRT Water-Saving Irrigation Co., Ltd.) is a direct manufacturer of agricultural micro-irrigation equipment. Specializing in precision water-saving solutions, the company supplies micro sprinklers, customized irrigation configurations, and OEM/ODM manufacturing services to growers, contractors, and agricultural distributors worldwide.