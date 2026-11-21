MENAFN - GetNews) A1A Garage Door Service and Installation explains how worn garage door seals let in water, drafts, and pests, and what homeowners can check on their own

NOVATO, CA - Nov. 21, 2026 - A1A Garage Door Service and Installation, a Novato-based garage door company serving Marin County, is encouraging homeowners to inspect the weatherstripping on their garage doors now that the region's rainy season has started. Worn or missing seals are a common and easily overlooked cause of puddles, drafts, and pests in the garage. The company says a quick check before the heavier winter storms can help protect stored belongings, garage floors, and the bottom of the door itself.

The company's garage door weatherstripping installation service replaces the rubber and vinyl seals that close the gaps around a garage door. Most doors have a bottom seal attached to the lowest panel that presses against the floor, plus stop molding along the sides and top of the frame. Over time, sun exposure, temperature changes, and the door's daily movement cause these seals to harden, crack, flatten, or tear, leaving gaps where water and air get through.

"Most people don't think about the seal at the bottom of the door until they find water on the garage floor after the first big storm," said Colin Thomas, owner of A1A Garage Door Service and Installation. "A lot of garages here are used for more than parking. People keep tools, freezers, bikes, and boxes in there, so a small gap can turn into damaged belongings pretty quickly."

Homeowners in Novato and across Marin County can watch for these signs that weatherstripping needs attention:



Daylight visible under or around the door when it is closed

Water pooling just inside the door after rain, often at one corner

A bottom seal that is cracked, brittle, flattened, or missing sections

Drafts or noticeably colder air in the garage or in rooms above it

Leaves, dirt, or insects collecting inside the door A door that no longer sits flat against the floor when closed

Thomas noted that water coming in at only one corner can also mean the door is no longer closing evenly or that the floor beneath it has settled. In those cases, a new seal alone may not solve the problem.

The company offers several tips homeowners can use whether or not they ever call a technician:



Do a light check. On a sunny day, close the garage door, turn off the lights inside, and look for daylight along the bottom and sides.

Keep the threshold clear. Sweep away leaves, gravel, and debris. Anything caught under the bottom seal holds it off the floor.

Clean seals gently. Mild soap and water work well. Avoid petroleum-based products, which can break down rubber over time.

Don't force the door down harder. Adjusting the opener so the door presses into the floor to close a gap can strain the opener and interfere with its safety reverse.

Retest the auto-reverse after any change. Place a sturdy object, such as a piece of lumber laid flat, in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it. Look at drainage outside. Downspouts and gutters that empty onto the driveway can send water straight toward the garage door.

"The light test takes about a minute," Thomas said. "If you can see light, water and air can get through too. And if the door isn't touching the floor evenly, it's worth finding out why before you put a thicker seal on it."

A1A Garage Door Service and Installation was established in 2023 and is based in Novato. Along with weatherstripping, the company handles garage door installation, repair, maintenance, spring replacement, track and roller repair, panel replacement, opener service, and safety inspections. A weatherstripping visit can therefore include a look at the door's balance, rollers, and opener, which affect how well the door seals. The company installs and services Clopay, CHI, Martin Door, and Amarr garage doors and LiftMaster openers. It is open seven days a week and offers emergency service.

The company serves homeowners in Novato, San Rafael, Mill Valley, Tiburon, Belvedere, Corte Madera, Larkspur, San Anselmo, Ross, and Fairfax.

About A1A Garage Door Service and Installation

A1A Garage Door Service and Installation is a garage door company in Novato, California, established in 2023 and owned by Colin Thomas. The company provides garage door installation, repair, maintenance, opener installation and repair, spring replacement, track and roller repair, panel replacement, weatherstripping installation, safety inspections, and emergency service. It works with Clopay, CHI, Martin Door, and Amarr garage doors and LiftMaster openers, and serves homeowners throughout Marin County, including Novato, San Rafael, Mill Valley, Tiburon, Corte Madera, and Larkspur.