MENAFN - GetNews) Bastrop-based company makes it easier for homeowners and businesses in 20 communities to diagnose problems, request same-day service, and explore financing

BASTROP, Texas - Nov. 21, 2026 - Hometown Garages LLC, a Bastrop-based garage door repair and installation company, today announced the launch of its new website, hometowngarages. Designed around the company's repair-first philosophy, the platform gives homeowners and commercial property operators across Central Texas a straightforward way to identify door issues, request free estimates, and explore payment options before scheduling a visit.

Founded in 2022, Hometown Garages has built its reputation on a simple promise: if a practical repair can keep a door working safely and reliably, customers will not be pushed toward replacement. The new website puts that approach front and center, with plain-language guides that explain when a repair makes sense and when a new door is the better long-term choice.

"A garage door is a system of springs, cables, rollers, panels, and an opener-and when one part fails, too many homeowners assume they're stuck buying a whole new door," said Travis Brown, founder of Hometown Garages LLC. "We started this company to give our neighbors an honest diagnosis instead. Our new site shows exactly how we work before anyone ever picks up the phone: no high-pressure sales, just clear answers."

What the new website offers



Plain-language service guides with a step-by-step overview covering general repair, spring replacement, opener diagnostics, panel replacement, roller and hinge maintenance, and new installations.

Commercial service pages for shops, warehouses, and storage facilities that cannot afford downtime

Online estimate requests plus a direct line to the team, reachable 24/7 at (512) 200-3181

Same-day service requests when the schedule and location allow

Financing through Wisetack, with projects up to $65,000, terms from 3 to 120 months, and prequalification that does not affect credit scores

Service-area coverage for 20 communities, including Austin, Bastrop, Buda, Cedar Park, Elgin, Georgetown, Kyle, Pflugerville, Round Rock, and Smithville Industry-backed safety guidance with clear homeowner safety warnings aligned with Door & Access Systems Manufacturers Association (DASMA) standards advising against DIY adjustments on high-tension springs and cables.

All Hometown Garages work is backed by a five-year labor warranty plus applicable manufacturer parts warranties. Customers can pay by cash, major cards, check, debit, invoice, insurance, or financing.

Central Texas heat is hard on garage doors, and a small noise or uneven movement can turn into a bigger problem. Whether customers are in Bastrop or Round Rock, the new site makes it easy to get a door checked early and receive an honest recommendation.

Homeowners and businesses can explore services and request an estimate at hometowngarages or call (512) 200-3181.

About Hometown Garages

Hometown Garages LLC is a Bastrop, Texas–based garage door company providing residential and commercial repair, installation, maintenance, and opener service across Central Texas. Founded in 2022, the company is known for repair-first recommendations, clear communication, and a five-year labor warranty on its work. Learn more at hometowngarages.