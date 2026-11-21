MENAFN - GetNews) Services cover interim administration, operational assessments, accreditation preparation and leadership development for surgical facilities.

STREET, Md., United States - Nov. 21, 2026 - Custom Surgical Partners provides management, operational strategy and compliance support for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), including interim administration, performance assessments, accreditation readiness and leadership development. The company's services address administrative and regulatory responsibilities through management arrangements, consulting projects and educational resources tailored to individual facilities.

The company's existing service portfolio includes temporary and longer-term management arrangements, benchmarking, quality assurance and performance improvement, policy development and accreditation survey preparation. These services are designed to address different operational requirements without requiring facilities to enter a comprehensive management arrangement for every area of support.

Administrative Management and Leadership Development

Custom Surgical Partners offers ambulatory surgery center management services that address both daily administrative responsibilities and longer-term organizational planning. Facilities can engage the company for interim administrative coverage, ongoing management assistance or support during leadership transitions, including the recruitment and training of replacement administrators.

The company's management division is led by Tina DiMarino, DNP, whose professional background includes nursing leadership and administration. Its approach involves working with each facility's governing body and staff to align administrative activities with the center's established mission, policies and operating priorities.

Administrative support covers quality assurance and performance improvement programs, risk management, patient safety, infection control, and the development and maintenance of operational policies and procedures. The company also provides mentoring, training and coaching for surgery center managers and administrators responsible for overseeing these functions.

Proposed quote for Tina DiMarino, DNP, subject to approval:

"A surgery center's administrative needs can change with staffing transitions, operational demands and regulatory requirements. Understanding where support is needed allows facilities to address specific challenges while maintaining responsibility for their own operations."

Operational Assessments and Strategic Planning

Alongside administrative management, Custom Surgical Partners conducts operational reviews examining clinical workflows and business processes within ambulatory surgery centers. These assessments may evaluate patient throughput, staffing models, vendor relationships and contractual arrangements to identify areas that could benefit from further review or adjustment.

Following an assessment, the company provides findings and recommendations for the facility's management team to consider. Its benchmarking services also help centers select relevant performance indicators, review existing results and use comparative information in operational planning.

Strategic planning support extends to organizational goals, physician recruitment and retention, partnership development and the evaluation of potential new service lines. When facilities are considering additional procedures or services, the company's consulting work may include break-even analysis and assessment of capital requirements.

These evaluations provide information to support management decisions rather than assurances of specific operational or financial outcomes.

Accreditation Readiness and Continued Compliance

Compliance consulting forms another component of Custom Surgical Partners' services. The company supports ambulatory surgery centers with preparations related to state, federal and accreditation requirements, including documentation reviews, survey readiness assessments and ongoing compliance monitoring.

Its Continued Compliance packages can incorporate scheduled on-site visits, with the frequency determined by the facility's requirements. The company also provides software resources that allow participating centers to monitor accreditation-related activities and communicate with consultants.

Survey preparation services include assessments and mock surveys intended to identify existing strengths, documentation gaps and areas requiring attention before a formal accreditation review. These services may be arranged as part of a broader compliance engagement or requested separately.

Additional education and operational resources are available through ASC Support Online, which provides training materials, policies, procedures and related resources. Custom Surgical Partners also offers assistance with credentialing processes and continuing staff education.

The services are intended to support a facility's compliance work while leaving its governing body and leadership responsible for meeting applicable requirements.

Accreditation Education Through Operationally Speaking

Custom Surgical Partners also addresses accreditation topics through its Operationally Speaking educational content.

In an episode highlighted on the company's Facebook page, Tina DiMarino speaks with Zachary George, identified in the company's post as the leader of The Joint Commission's Ambulatory Division. Their discussion examines accreditation for ambulatory surgery centers and office-based surgery facilities, including the development of accreditation programs and The Joint Commission's history.

The conversation also considers the relationship between accreditation, patient safety, quality standards and consistency in surgical settings. The company presents the episode as an educational resource for administrators and other surgical facility leaders seeking to understand accreditation expectations and survey preparation.

The discussion complements the company's existing consulting and education services by addressing topics that facility leaders may encounter during accreditation planning.

Support for Different Facility Requirements

Custom Surgical Partners offers its management, consulting and compliance services through arrangements that reflect the operational needs of individual centers. Facilities may seek assistance with a specific assessment, administrative transition, accreditation preparation or continuing management responsibilities.

Information about the company's service offerings, educational resources and consultation options is available through its website.

About Custom Surgical Partners

Custom Surgical Partners is a management and consulting company serving ambulatory surgery centers and office-based surgical facilities. Its services include facility development, administrative management, operational strategy, compliance consulting, coaching and mentoring. The company works with surgical facility leadership and governing bodies to address operational requirements, management responsibilities and accreditation preparation. Custom Surgical Partners lists offices in Street, Maryland, and Longboat Key, Florida.