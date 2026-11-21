MENAFN - GetNews)"Always bringing the dedication, teamwork, and a smile to moving day! As your trusted Covington Movers, the Bell Moving & Storage crew at 31 Innovation Alley is ready to make your next relocation seamless."Bell Moving & Storage announces its strategic relocation from Columbus to a newly upgraded operational facility situated at 31 Innovation Alley in Covington. This significant address change out of Columbus enhances logistics and ensures the continuation of top-tier residential and commercial moving solutions.

Covington, KY – November 21, 2026 – Bell Moving & Storage, the leading Covington Movers, proudly announces the official relocation of its operations from Columbus to a state-of-the-art facility at 31 Innovation Alley, Covington, KY 41011. This transition marks a significant milestone in the organization's long-standing history of providing exceptional residential and commercial relocation solutions. By establishing a central presence in Covington, the team aims to optimize its logistics, expand its local reach, and continue delivering the high-quality, empathetic service that has defined its everyday operations for over a century.

Since its inception in 1922, Bell Moving & Storage has built a solid reputation as a reliable and customer-focused relocation provider. Moving is widely recognized as one of life's most stressful events, representing not just a physical transition but the beginning of a new chapter. Recognizing the emotional and physical toll of relocating, the dedicated staff is fiercely committed to simplifying the entire process. The recent address change signifies much more than just a new headquarters; it reflects a deep commitment to adapting to the growing logistical needs of the region while maintaining the core values of honesty, integrity, and personalized care that guide this family-owned business.

The new facility at 31 Innovation Alley provides a centralized hub that drastically enhances the ability to dispatch crews quickly and manage complex logistics with far greater precision. Bell Moving & Storage Covington, KY is uniquely positioned to serve as a comprehensive resource for residential clients and corporate enterprises navigating local, intrastate, and interstate moves. The updated operational base allows the team of rigorously background-checked and extensively trained professionals to deploy modern equipment, reliable straight trucks, and robust sprinter vans much more efficiently. This ensures that every move is executed safely, completely on time, and in strict accordance with Department of Transportation requirements.

With over 100,000 satisfied customers and a remarkable 98 percent customer satisfaction rating over its lifetime, the organization has consistently demonstrated its ability to handle any moving challenge. The comprehensive suite of services now operating out of the new location includes apartment moving, full residential relocation, commercial office moving, expert packing services, piano moves, and careful white-glove furniture delivery. Furthermore, specialized service options such as military moving, senior transition moves, and school or university relocations are consistently handled with meticulous attention to detail. Moving operations are complemented by robust storage solutions, long-term warehousing, logistics, and distribution services under one roof.

As a proud authorized interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving since 1986, the group possesses the nationwide network and physical infrastructure necessary to manage intricate long-distance and international relocations. This enduring partnership, which has earned numerous prestigious accolades including the Wheaton Agent of the Year Award, empowers the crews to offer seamless transitions for individuals moving across the country or around the globe. The brand-new Covington address serves to further solidify this impressive capability, providing an upgraded logistical staging ground for complex nationwide dispatching, detailed interstate coordinating, and extensive long-term warehousing requirements.

Beyond simply executing flawless relocations, the organization remains deeply invested in impactful community outreach and vital charitable initiatives. Operating seamlessly from the new Covington location, the team will passionately continue its proud tradition of giving back to the local community. Ongoing active partnerships with esteemed non-profit organizations such as Move For Hunger, Give Kids the World Village, and the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program remain absolutely central to the corporate culture. By actively integrating these philanthropic efforts into daily business operations, the staff delivers essential hope and resources to vulnerable populations throughout the region.

The strategic move to the Innovation Alley address is a powerful testament to the forward-thinking approach that actively seeks to seamlessly marry traditional customer service with modern logistical efficiency. Every relocation project is individually assigned a dedicated moving coordinator who acts as a direct personal liaison, ensuring clear communication from the initial complimentary quote to the final moving box being safely unpacked. This proactive, hands-on approach guarantees that absolutely no detail is overlooked, effectively minimizing costly downtime for local businesses and significantly reducing common anxiety for families settling comfortably into their new homes.

About Bell Moving & Storage

Established in 1922, this fourth-generation, family-owned and operated relocation company now operates primarily out of 31 Innovation Alley, Covington, KY 41011. For over one hundred years, the fully licensed, bonded, and comprehensively insured team has provided premier residential, commercial, and long-distance moving solutions. Certified by the American Moving and Storage Association and heavily endorsed by Wheaton World Wide Moving, the group remains dedicated to offering highly personalized service paired with a firm commitment to professional excellence. To learn more about their extensive relocation capabilities, please visit their official website.