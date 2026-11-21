MENAFN - GetNews)"Types of power strips from Heikki"

Jiangmen, Guangdong Sheng, China - November 21, 2026

Types of Power Strips: USB, Surge Protection, Plug Standards & Buying Guide

Power strips come in several practical types: basic multi-outlet strips, surge-protected models, USB charging strips, flat-plug designs, switched strips, higher-current models and wall-mounted outlet extenders. The right choice depends on the connected equipment, available wall space, electrical rating and the plug standard used in the destination country.

Not every feature defines a separate product family. A single model may combine USB-C, a slim housing, a master switch and surge protection. This guide separates function, protection and market compatibility.

Quick comparison: the categories can overlap in one model; all electrical claims must be verified at SKU level.

Quick Comparison: Seven Common Types of Power Strips

Power strips come in different designs to meet specific electrical and space requirements. Some models combine multiple functions, such as USB charging, surge protection and individual switches. Here are seven common types and their typical applications.

1. Basic Multi-Outlet Power Strips

Basic power strips expand a single wall outlet into multiple AC sockets. They are commonly used in homes, classrooms and offices to power everyday devices. When choosing a model, consider outlet spacing, rated electrical load, cord specifications and safety shutter design.

2. Surge-Protected Power Strips

Surge-protected power strips include circuitry designed to limit certain voltage spikes. They are suitable for computers, monitors and entertainment systems. Buyers should verify the applicable surge protection standard, joule rating and protection status indicator.

3. USB-A and USB-C Power Strips

USB power strips combine traditional AC outlets with integrated USB charging ports, making them convenient for desks, hotels and other multi-device charging environments. Important considerations include individual USB port output, total shared charging power and USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) support where advertised.

4. Flat-Plug and Slim Power Strips

Flat-plug and slim power strips feature low-profile plugs or compact housings designed for tight spaces, such as behind furniture and beneath desks. Buyers should check plug clearance, cord exit angle and adequate ventilation.

5. Switched Power Strips

Switched power strips feature either a master power switch or individually controlled outlets. They are useful for retail counters, workstations and environments where different devices require separate power control. Key considerations include switch ratings, indicator visibility and clear labeling.

6. Higher-Current and Durable-Cord Power Strips

These power strips use larger conductors or have higher specified current ratings for approved light-commercial applications. Buyers should confirm country-specific electrical ratings, conductor specifications and intended load limits. Higher current ratings do not automatically make a strip suitable for space heaters or other high-power appliances.

7. Wall Taps and Outlet Extenders

Wall taps and outlet extenders add extra socket positions directly at a wall receptacle without requiring a long extension cable. They are suitable for compact indoor spaces where additional outlets are needed. Buyers should evaluate mechanical stability, socket fit, the weight of connected adapters and maximum allowable electrical load.

Important: These categories are not mutually exclusive. A single power strip may combine several features, and all electrical specifications and protection claims should be verified for the exact product model.

What Is a Power Strip, and How Is It Different From an Extension Cord?

A power strip distributes electricity from one supply connection to multiple receptacles. A basic extension cord primarily extends reach and may have only one outlet. A wall tap plugs directly into a receptacle to add nearby sockets. A surge protector is a power strip or another device with a dedicated circuit designed to limit certain transient overvoltage events.

The practical distinction matters when comparing listings.“Overload protection” generally refers to excess current and is not the same as surge suppression. Likewise, a power switch, child-resistant shutter or flame-resistant enclosure does not by itself prove that a strip protects electronics from voltage spikes.

Seven Common Types of Power Strips and When to Use Them

Basic multi-outlet power strips

The simplest design provides several AC sockets from one properly rated wall connection. Outlet counts often vary within the same housing series, so choosing three, four or five positions is more useful than treating each count as a different category. Basic models suit many low-power devices.

Buyers should examine spacing for bulky adapters, grounding arrangements, shutter requirements, cord length and whether switches are needed. Heikki offers multi-outlet extension socket models with different outlet counts and cord options.

2. Surge-protected power strips

Surge protectors add circuitry intended to limit certain short-duration voltage surges. They suit sensitive electronics when supported by appropriate specifications. A clearly stated joule rating helps buyers compare energy-handling claims; it is not a guarantee against every lightning event or power-quality problem.

For example, one US six-outlet model is listed with two USB ports and a 1,000-joule surge rating. Importers should still request the certification file for the exact SKU and destination market.

3. USB power strips, including USB-C charging models

A power strip with USB ports combines conventional AC outlets with phone or tablet charging, reducing the number of separate wall chargers needed on a desk or bedside table. USB-A and USB-C describe connector shapes; neither alone guarantees high-wattage fast charging. USB Power Delivery is a separate protocol, and published maximum output must account for what happens when multiple ports operate together.

A family with USB-A plus USB-C suits hotel guest rooms, dormitories and home offices, but a laptop-focused charging station may require substantially more USB-C power than a basic 5V port delivers. Compare the exact output label rather than an advertised“fast charging” phrase. Heikki has EU strips with USB-A and USB-C as well as multi-plug USB configurations.

Flat-plug and space-saving power strips

A flat or angled plug can reduce the clearance needed behind desks, shelving and furniture. Slim housings and side-exit cords may also help organize cables where the wall receptacle is awkwardly positioned. A thin plug does not increase circuit capacity; avoid damaged or pinched cords.

The slim flat-plug extension series illustrates how plug geometry, outlet count and USB options can be combined. Retail buyers should request a clear side-view plug photograph.

5. Switched and individually controlled power strips

A master switch lets users disconnect the strip's connected equipment with one action. Individual switches provide finer control when some devices need to remain powered. Individual switches suit shared workstations but require space for labels.

A switch does not eliminate a device's electrical load while it remains on, and it should not be treated as a substitute for protective wiring or a suitable upstream circuit. Sourcing teams should confirm switch life, contact ratings, indicator visibility and the approved labeling for the country of sale.

Higher-current and durable-cord power strips

Some strips use thicker conductors or carry higher rated-current figures for their intended market. That can be valuable when selecting a robust light-commercial product, but“heavy duty” is not an internationally consistent electrical rating. Check the label, conductor, plug and applicable standard.

Do not assume that a strip is appropriate for space heaters, air conditioners, refrigerators or other large appliances merely because its headline wattage appears high. Follow the appliance manufacturer's instructions and local electrical rules. For a wholesale RFQ, specify the maximum continuous intended load and ask for the relevant temperature-rise and overload test evidence.

7. Wall taps and compact outlet extenders

A wall tap adds outlets directly at the receptacle, usually without a long extension cord. Confirm mechanical stability, receptacle orientation and the effect of bulky adapters.

Wall taps are not automatically equivalent to surge protectors or travel voltage converters. A product may change physical plug compatibility without changing supply voltage. Heikki's EU extension socket range includes compact options; any wall-tap recommendation should be checked against its exact socket and input configuration.

Plug Standards Matter as Much as Features

A well-designed strip is still the wrong product if its plug, socket geometry, rated voltage or mandatory approvals do not match the destination market. The UK commonly uses Type G connections, much of continental Europe uses configurations such as Type E or F, and the United States commonly uses Type A or B. Thailand, the Philippines, Gulf markets and African countries can have additional national requirements that cannot be inferred from socket appearance alone.

For comparison, review Heikki's UK extension lead range, European socket designs and US power strips. Buyers must verify local requirements for each SKU. Multi-format universal sockets may be convenient in some markets, but mechanical compatibility is not proof of legal acceptance or safe use everywhere.

When the purchasing question is specifically whether universal sockets are appropriate for an importing market, the dedicated universal power strip procurement guide provides a more focused follow-up. That compliance-focused question should remain separate from this broader product-type comparison.

How to Choose the Right Power Strip: Six Practical Checks

Start with the application: dorms, hotels and offices need different outlet spacing and USB power. Use these checks before ordering a sample:

Count the actual AC devices and bulky adapters; allow useful spacing instead of choosing outlet count alone.

Check the voltage, rated current, plug, grounding and cord size against the destination country and expected use.

Separate surge protection from overload protection, shutters, indicators and housing material; verify each claim independently.

For USB charging, request the power per port, total shared output and protocol support, not just the number of ports.

Specify dry indoor use or another appropriately approved environment; never infer water resistance from product shape.

Check cord length, plug angle, mounting method, labeling, packaging language and after-sales replacement needs.

For households and light offices, the safest shortlist is usually the simplest model that meets the verified electrical and functional requirements. For retailers, too many overlapping SKUs can confuse customers; a good assortment might instead cover a basic strip, a USB version, a properly specified surge-protected option and the appropriate local plug format.

What Buyers Should Verify Before OEM or ODM Production

For wholesale programs, the product decision continues beyond the photo. Electrical accessories must be consistent across tooling, components, testing, labels and mass-production batches. Before requesting prices, ask suppliers to identify which existing design can meet the target country's rules and which requested changes would require fresh testing or certification.

Heikki manufactures power strips and adapters and offers OEM/ODM configurations. A buyer can discuss outlet arrangements, housing color, logo treatment, cord length and packaging, but any change in electrical design, surge circuitry or USB charging electronics should be assessed against the corresponding qualification requirements. Avoid assuming that one certificate automatically covers every customized variation.

A useful sample approval process checks insertion fit, shutter operation, switches, conductor specification, plug strain relief, printed ratings and charging performance under simultaneous use. Ask for the test documents that apply to the proposed SKU, then define what will be checked again during production.

A Better RFQ Starts With the Right Specification

A clear request for quotation should include the destination country, intended channels, outlet count and layout, socket standard, AC rating, cord construction and length, USB port outputs, required protection functions, housing and packaging preferences, approximate order volume and target delivery schedule. Ask which features are standard and which would require new engineering or certification review.

Include a diagram or reference product photo whenever possible. If your project involves several markets, prepare separate specification sheets rather than treating one universal socket arrangement as a substitute for local-market variants.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a power strip the same as a surge protector?

No. A basic power strip adds receptacles. A surge protector includes circuitry intended to reduce certain transient voltage spikes. Confirm the product marking, actual specifications and independent verification rather than relying on its appearance.

Does a USB-C power strip always support laptop fast charging?

No. USB-C identifies a connector, not a guaranteed power level. Laptop charging depends on the USB Power Delivery implementation, supported voltage profiles, total output and the laptop's requirements.

Can I use one universal power strip in every country?

No. Plug fit is only one consideration. Input voltage, grounding, national product rules, safety approvals and permitted socket design must be checked for each target market.

Plan Your Next Power Strip Product Range

Whether you need a practical USB charging strip for hospitality distribution, a country-specific extension lead or a surge-protected office model, start with the intended devices and the destination-market specification. Explore our power strip and adapter product range, then contact the Heikki team with your target market, outlet layout, certification requirements, sample needs and estimated annual volume. We can discuss the OEM/ODM options that fit your proposed product program.

About Us

An over 30-year professional manufacturer of power strips & adapters, based in Jianghai District, Jiangmen, Guangdong. We are operating a self-owned factory covering 30,000+ sqm, holding“Specialized, Refined, Unique, and Innovative SMEs” and“High and New-Technology Enterprise (HNTE)” certifications. With full-cycle R&D, design, manufacturing, and global sales capabilities, we comply with ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 international standards.