(MENAFN- GetNews) Shenzhen, Guangdong, China - November 21 , 2026 "Private label" can mean a logo on the housing. It can also mean a customer-specific product program with its own software image, packaging and service route. Those are different projects. One may be an artwork change. The other can affect signing, recovery, compliance and the way a field replacement is handled. There is a contract question before there is an artwork question: who owns each visible and invisible part of the product? Answer it before the first logo mock-up. It decides who approves a build, who restores a replacement and who responds when the branded unit needs service. A private-label vehicle computer is easier to support when visible branding, the software image and engineering controls are separate scopes. A supplier may agree to change a logo without agreeing to a new secure-boot chain or operating-system build. Put that difference in the quotation before artwork turns into an assumed firmware promise. Both sides need to see the distinction. The PDS range shows why the software line needs precision. Some listed terminals support Android, while others also offer Linux or Linux with Qt. Memory, storage, camera channels, CAN count and RTK options vary by model. Name the exact base image and hardware option in the agreement. "Custom firmware" is too broad to be a deliverable either side can accept. Separate the three identity layers Physical identity covers the housing mark, packaging, manuals, labels and accessories. Digital identity covers boot graphics, launcher, application name and the support information shown to the user. A customer may own one group of assets while approving only the other. Keep the split visible in the project record. Engineering identity is less visible, but it is often the part that matters during service. It includes signed images, certificates, update channels, recovery media, device provisioning and the records connecting a serial number to a build. The service desk meets this layer after the branding is no longer the problem. "Fully branded" is too short to carry those distinctions. A change in one layer can alter service, security or compliance in another. Give each layer its own owner and approval record before the pilot. That prevents a late visual request from becoming an unpriced engineering task. Turn the branding request into a work list

Area Question to settle Details to freeze Housing Is the mark printed, lasered or a label? Artwork, surface, adhesive and durability Packaging Which box, insert and accessory labels change? Drawing, barcode plan and approval owner Startup Is the boot graphic or animation changed? Asset, timing and restoration behavior Launcher or app Who owns the package and signing key? Package name, updates and support route Documentation Which manuals and labels carry the brand? Revision, language and approval record

Put trademark use in writing. A customer logo, platform certification mark and third-party product mark do not have the same ownership. The WIPO trademark guidance is useful background. The actual marks and destination market still need legal review.

Make the customer image repeatable

Describe the customer image as a build, not as a folder of artwork. List the base OS, BSP, kernel, system services and application build. Then identify the customer-specific files and the procedure that applies them. Put the asset list in the release record. A service technician should be able to tell which files are product identity and which are platform dependencies.

A technician has to distinguish a customer image from a generic one and restore the intended image. That takes identifiers, access rules and a package or image process another person can repeat without asking the original developer which files were copied. If the image depends on memory, it is not a handover the service team can use.

If the customer signs the application while the manufacturer maintains the platform, put that split in the agreement. If one party maintains both, define release approval, security response and defect handling there as well.

Example private-label scope map. The actual brand, software, certification and service responsibilities must be assigned in the project agreement what "custom firmware" means

Replacing a boot logo is usually an image or packaging change. A driver, kernel, secure-boot, recovery or power-management change is different engineering work. Price it, version it and test it as a separate scope.

The scope has to say what code or configuration changes, who receives the build package, who approves a release and how a defect is reported. Application dependencies, certificates and private keys need an owner too when they are part of the program.

A long-lived platform needs a maintenance statement. State update eligibility, security response, BSP changes and spare-part support for a period the parties can actually commit to. "Supported for the life of the product" sounds reassuring. It is not a maintenance plan until the work and owner are named.

Test provisioning and replacement

First boot may require a serial number, customer account, network profile, license or certificate. A new unit, a replacement unit and a factory reset are different paths. Treat one successful startup as evidence for one path, not proof of all three.

The replacement must not inherit another user's session or data. The service procedure has to state how a device is retired, transferred or wiped. Private-label support also has to identify the customer program without exposing another customer's records.

Assign compliance work explicitly

Area Manufacturer role Customer role Hardware and platform evidence Maintain records for the supplied configuration Confirm intended use and installation limits Wireless or regional requirements Provide evidence for supplied hardware Confirm destination and import obligations Application behavior Support agreed platform interfaces Own application workflow and claims Marks and brand claims Avoid unauthorized marks Supply rights and accurate claims Updates and recovery Maintain assigned platform releases Maintain customer packages and procedures

Legal and regulatory duties vary with market, product and wireless configuration. A branding agreement does not replace the review required for the final product, installation and destination.

Design packaging for the service desk too

The box has to identify the product, configuration and accessory set. It should also help a technician map the serial number to the correct software baseline, manual and warranty route. Packaging is part of the service process, not merely a presentation layer.

Test a packaging revision with a spare-unit replacement. Can the technician select the right image? Does the customer receive the right manual? Are required labels still visible after the artwork changes? Those questions catch errors a design approval can miss.

Photograph the approved placement and keep a controlled drawing for changes. A late packaging edit should not silently change the tested configuration or the recovery instructions attached to it.

Example production packaging. Approved label placement, accessories and documentation should map to the correct customer software baseline the branded pilot before approving volume

The branded pilot uses the customer housing, packaging, boot experience, application and recovery route. Keep development and production images separate unless the difference is deliberate and recorded. Otherwise the pilot proves the wrong product.

Let an operator complete the normal job, then give a service technician the build-identification and replacement task. The technician has to restore the customer application without relying on the person who prepared the sample. The pilot tests the visible product and the support process behind it.

For the engineering foundation, review the PDS OEM/ODM process, software validation checklist and RFQ checklist.

Hand over a release someone else can operate

Handover includes the approved build record, asset list, packaging drawing, recovery procedure and support matrix. State what the manufacturer controls, what the customer controls and what requires joint approval. Without those boundaries, handover is only a file transfer.

Certificate or approval renewal dates belong in the handover as well. If the customer sends a new logo or application, the change process has to identify which tests repeat and who accepts the result.

The goal is not a product that merely looks like the customer's product. It is a product whose identity, software and service route another team can maintain without guessing which layer belongs to whom. That is the real test of a private-label program.

FAQWhat is usually included in private labeling?

The scope varies. Separate housing, packaging, manuals, boot graphics, launcher, application identity, software images and updates in the quotation. Both parties can then see what is included.

Is a logo change custom firmware?

No. A logo is usually a packaging or image change. Firmware scope begins when system components, drivers, configuration or recovery behavior change.

Can we use our own launcher?

Possibly. Check platform compatibility, permissions, signing, update ownership and recovery before calling the launcher production-ready. A launcher that cannot be restored is not production-ready.

Who owns operating-system updates?

The agreement has to name who prepares, approves, tests and distributes each update category. It also has to say which party can stop a release.

Can the product show only our brand?

That depends on branding rights and required platform or certification marks. Get written approval before removing or changing a mark that another party owns.

How should customer builds be stored?

Use controlled identifiers and access rules. Tie the approved image, assets and recovery process to the product configuration and serial-number range.

Can a replacement unit be pre-provisioned?

Yes, if serial mapping, data clearing, account assignment and the verification step are defined. Pre-provisioning does not remove the replacement-path test.

What should the packaging label include?

Follow the agreed regulatory and customer plan. Include enough information to identify the product, configuration, serial number and support route without making unapproved claims.

How can a late branding change be controlled?

Freeze assets, drawings, images and approvals before the pilot. Route later changes through a formal revision that names the affected tests.

When is the program ready for production?

When the approved brand, software, packaging, provisioning, recovery and compliance scopes pass on a controlled build and handover records are complete. Open conditions have to remain visible.

Conclusion

A private-label vehicle computer is a managed product identity, not simply a new logo. Visible branding, firmware, provisioning, compliance and support each need a responsibility boundary.

When every layer has an owner and the complete build has been tested, the customer receives something it can support and the manufacturer keeps a platform it can maintain. That is less dramatic than a new boot screen, but much more valuable after the first field replacement.

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The information in this article is for reference only. PDS Technology Co., Ltd. assumes no responsibility for errors, omissions, or suitability of the content for specific applications. Product specifications are subject to change without notice. Buyers should verify all technical details with our team before use.

About Us

PDS Technology is a leading OEM/ODM manufacturer of high-precision RTK GNSS terminals and vehicle computers, serving agriculture, construction, mining, taxi, and logistics markets since 2011.

With 15+ years of automotive-grade R&D experience, we offer rugged, multi-OS (Android/Linux/OpenHarmony) devices featuring RTK centimeter-level positioning, IP66 protection, and AI-ready performance. Our IATF16949-certified factories have produced over 100,000 units deployed globally, holding 30%+ of China's agricultural auto-steering terminal market. We export to Japan, the US, UK, Turkey, Russia, and beyond.