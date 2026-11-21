MENAFN - GetNews)"Harmony Publishing: more than 1,000 books published for more than 500 authors in over 20 countries since 2016"Albuquerque-based self-publishing company Harmony Publishing says it has published more than 1,000 books for more than 500 authors in over 20 countries since it was founded in 2016.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Nov. 21, 2026 - Harmony Publishing, a self-publishing company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has published more than 1,000 books for more than 500 authors in over 20 countries since it was founded in 2016, the company said this week.

The company produces books for authors who publish independently rather than through a traditional publishing house. Its work covers book editing, cover design, interior formatting and layout, ISBN and barcode assignment, paperback and hardcover printing, and ebook conversion and distribution. It also provides ghostwriting and memoir writing, children's picture books, and Christian books such as devotionals, Bible studies and ministry books.

Harmony Publishing describes itself as a self-publishing company and author-services provider, not a traditional or hybrid publisher. Authors keep their rights and 100% of their royalties. Books are distributed through Amazon KDP, IngramSpark and ebook aggregators, and royalties are paid to the author's own accounts. The company's agreement with authors is non-exclusive, and authors receive the source files for their books when a project is complete.

"Each of those books belongs to its author," a Harmony Publishing spokesperson said. "Our part has been the editing, the design, the printing and the distribution. The company was built around one rule, that the author keeps everything the author brought, and that rule has not changed in ten years."

According to the company, the authors it works with include first-time authors with a completed manuscript, memoir and family-history writers, business owners and consultants, Christian and ministry authors, children's book authors, speakers and coaches, and authors reprinting an earlier title in a new edition. It also works with Nigerian and African authors who want local printing together with global distribution.

The company has a United States office in Albuquerque. For authors publishing into the Nigerian market, it also operates from Lagos, with pricing in naira and local printing.

The publishing process follows the same steps for each book. The author sends a manuscript as a Word document. The text is edited and set as an interior at the chosen trim size. The cover is designed, and an ISBN and barcode are assigned. The author approves the final files before anything is printed. Copies are then printed, and the ebook is published to Amazon and other retailers. The company gives its standard turnaround as four to six weeks, and occasionally up to eight weeks. Authors communicate with the team producing their book by WhatsApp, email or phone.

Harmony Publishing is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA). On October 20, 2026, it was approved as a Partner Member of the Alliance of Independent Authors (ALLi), which reviews author-services companies against its Code of Standards before admitting them.

The company publishes an Author Charter that sets out what authors can rely on when they work with it, and a gallery of published titles on its website. The gallery lists published titles with their authors and links to the retailers where each book is sold.

About Harmony Publishing

Harmony Publishing is a self-publishing company and author-services provider founded in 2016, with a US office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and an office in Lagos, Nigeria. It edits, designs, prints and distributes books for first-time and independent authors. Website:

Media contact Company: Harmony Publishing LLC Contact: The Harmony Publishing Team Email:... Phone: +1 505 456 6588 Address: 2201 Menaul Blvd NE, Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87107, United States