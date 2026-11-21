MENAFN - GetNews)"RankForged keyword action plan: suggested next steps built from each Amazon KDP keyword search"RankForged, a web-based research tool for self-published authors, now shows an eight-step action plan under each keyword search, built from that search's own Amazon data.

LAGOS, Nigeria - Nov. 21, 2026 - RankForged, a web-based tool for KDP keyword research, has added an action plan to its keyword search results. The plan appears under the results table and turns the figures from a search into eight suggested steps for an author preparing a book listing on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP).

The feature went live this week. It is built from the rows of the search the author has just run, and it uses no other data. The panel is headed "Your action plan" and carries the note: "Suggested steps based on these results. Figures are estimates from public Amazon data; no rank or sales are promised."

The first step lists the three keywords from the search with the strongest balance of demand against competition. Each one is labelled with where it is suggested for use: the title or subtitle, the seven KDP keyword boxes, or advertising only, which is the label given to keywords with high competition.

The second and third steps cover price and length. The plan gives the price range and the average price of the books ranking for the keywords, and the average page count of those books. In a search for "habit tracker" on Amazon US run on November 19, the plan reported that ranking books sell at about $3.99 to $18.99, with an average of $9.36, and average 128 pages. Where price or page data is missing, the plan says so and shows no number.

The fourth step gives an example title and subtitle built from the one or two strongest keywords. The panel tells the author to change the example so that it describes the book truthfully, and it repeats KDP's rules for titles: no "bestseller", no "free", and no other authors' names or book titles.

The fifth step lists phrases for the seven keyword boxes that KDP provides for each book. A button opens the tool's keyword formatter with those phrases already entered, and words already used in the title are left out. The sixth step suggests phrases to use in the book description. The seventh lists the high-competition keywords as candidates for an Amazon Ads campaign. The eighth points to the tool's weekly rank tracking.

Every row in the results table now also carries a "Use for" tag, which shows whether that keyword is suggested for the title, a keyword box or ads. The table is sorted by the same balance of demand against competition that the plan uses, with the searched keyword first.

"A results table gives an author numbers, and the plan sets out a possible next step for each of them," the RankForged team said. "It uses only what the search returned, and it is worded as suggestions. It does not promise a rank or a sales figure, and the author decides what to use."

Authors on subscription plans can export the plan as a one-page PDF or a CSV file. For accounts on the free plan, the plan is built only from the keywords visible on that plan, and the panel states how many keywords it used.

RankForged's keyword search covers Amazon's stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, Italy and Spain. The figures it shows are estimates drawn from public Amazon data that is collected when the author runs a search.

About RankForged

RankForged is a web-based research tool for authors who self-publish on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP). It covers keyword, category and competitor research and sales estimates. RankForged is a product of ExitStack LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company. Website: