Shandong HYRT Advances Large-Scale Agricultural Water Efficiency With Factory-Direct Flat Emitter Drip Tape Featuring Self-Cleaning Turbulent-Flow Technology
|Diameter (Φ mm)
|Wall Thickness (mm)
|Emitter Spacing Options (cm)
|Roll Length (m)
|16
|0.15
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|3,000
|16
|0.16
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|3,000
|16
|0.18
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5
|2,000
|16
|0.20
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5
|2,000
|16
|0.30
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5
|1,500
|16
|0.40
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|1,000
|16
|0.50
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|1,000
|16
|0.60
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|800
|20
|0.20
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5
|2,000
|20
|0.30
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5
|1,500
|20
|0.40
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|1,000
|20
|0.50
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|1,000
|20
|0.60
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|800
|22
|0.20
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5
|2,000
|22
|0.20
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5
|1,500
|22
|0.40
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|1,000
|22
|0.50
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|1,000
|22
|0.60
|50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10
|800
Note: Standard available emitter flow rates across the product line are 0.35 L/h, 0.75 L/h, 1 L/h, 1.38 L/h, 2 L/h, 3 L/h, and 4 L/h.
Proven Global Field Applications
HYRT Flat Emitter Drip Tape is actively deployed across diverse climates and agricultural infrastructures worldwide:
-
Dryland Drip Irrigation in Tunisia and North Africa (Date Palms, Vegetables, and Cereals): Along the arid edge of the Sahara, the 0.35 L/h low-flow drip tape extends more than 300 meters in a single run to irrigate expansive agricultural plots. Its UV- and heat-resistant polyethylene formulation withstands extreme desert sunlight and high ambient temperatures, maintaining reliable water conservation under severe dryland conditions.
Vegetable and Pulse Cultivation in Myanmar and Cambodia: Across emerging produce-growing regions in Southeast Asia, the machine-packaged rolls allow immediate field deployment without complex auxiliary pipework. This accessibility enables smallholder farmers and agricultural cooperatives to transition to large-area drip irrigation at low capital cost, substantially cutting water consumption while boosting crop yields.
Greenhouses and Berry Farms in Scandinavia (Sweden and Denmark): Within controlled-environment greenhouses and commercial berry operations in Northern Europe, the multi-flow-rate catalog allows growers to match precise crop water demands. The durable PE construction supports sustainable, high-latitude water-efficient agriculture.
Factory-Direct OEM/ODM Customization and Technical Support
Operating directly from its manufacturing facility in Shandong, China, HYRT maintains ample stock and rapid turnaround times while providing end-to-end customization and engineering support for agricultural distributors, project contractors, and private-label brands:
-
Specification Customization: Production runs can be tailored by diameter (Φ16, Φ20, or Φ22), wall thickness (0.15 mm to 0.6 mm), emitter spacing (5 cm to 50 cm, including 5 cm minimum ultra-dense spacing), and flow rate (0.35 L/h to 4 L/h, including 0.35 L/h ultra-low-flow configurations).
Packaging and Private-Label Branding: Full OEM and ODM services include custom roll packaging, tailored label printing, and dedicated logo application to help partners establish and scale proprietary drip-tape product lines.
System Matching and Technical Guidance: HYRT's engineering team offers remote consultation to recommend optimal tape specifications and field layout plans based on specific crop varieties, row spacing, and local terrain.
Commercial Availability, Certifications, and Ordering Information
HYRT Flat Emitter Drip Tape is certified to CE and ISO9001 quality standards and is available for global export under the following commercial terms:
-
Product Model: HYRT Flat Emitter Drip Tape (Φ16/20/22, 0.15–0.6 mm wall, full spacing and flow range)
Brand: HYRT
Place of Origin: Shandong, China
Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): 100 pieces (rolls)
Price Terms: FOB
Payment Terms: T/T, L/C, Western Union, and PayPal
Production Lead Time: Within 10 days following receipt of advance payment
Delivery Time: 7 to 15 days depending on order volume (product samples available upon request)
Shipping Methods: Air or Sea freight as requested
Full product specifications, technical documentation, and inquiry options are available on the official product page at:
About Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.
Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. (brand: HYRT ) is a specialized manufacturer and factory-direct supplier of modern water-saving agricultural irrigation systems based in Shandong, China. Combining automated single-pass extrusion technology, strict CE and ISO9001 quality management, and responsive OEM/ODM engineering support, the company serves growers, agricultural cooperatives, and irrigation equipment distributors across global markets.
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