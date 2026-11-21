(MENAFN- GetNews) Engineered with single-pass polyethylene extrusion, an ultra-low 0.35 L/h flow rate capable of single-line runs exceeding 300 meters, and full OEM/ODM customization, HYRT Flat Emitter Drip Tape delivers clog-resistant, uniform irrigation across global farming environments. Shandong, China - November 21, 2026 - Shandong HYRT Water-Saving Irrigation Co., Ltd. (Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.) has highlighted the comprehensive technical capabilities and global agricultural applications of its flagship irrigation solution, the HYRT Flat Emitter Drip Tape (Φ16/20/22 Turbulent Flow Self-Cleaning Anti-Clog – OEM Factory Direct). Designed as a cost-effective, high-efficiency consumable under the Prorain irrigation approach for large-scale field water-saving operations, the product combines single-pass automated manufacturing with precision-molded turbulent-flow emitter chips to ensure consistent water delivery from the first emitter to the last. In broadacre and commercial farming, drip tape manages the critical final stage of water delivery from lateral lines directly to plant roots. Inconsistent pressure, dry tail-ends, or emitter blockages can compromise an entire season's yield. To eliminate these risks, Shandong HYRT extrudes its flat emitter drip tape from durable polyethylene (PE) on advanced, fully automated production lines in a single pass. This manufacturing process guarantees batch-to-batch wall-thickness uniformity, exact emitter placement, and long-term structural integrity. Built with corrosion-resistant and anti-aging PE material, the tape maintains stable performance throughout extended outdoor service, functioning as a true "lay it and it works" economical irrigation consumable built for large-scale farming that slashes field installation time. Core Engineering Advantages and Performance Highlights

Advanced Turbulent-Flow Channel for Self-Cleaning and Anti-Clogging: Each built-in, precision-molded emitter chip features an engineered turbulent-flow labyrinth. As water passes through the channel, it swirls continuously, creating a self-scouring action that flushes fine particles out of the emitter. This design prevents blockages at the source and guarantees uniform water output across the entire length of the run.

Ultra-Low Flow Rate and 300+ Meter Continuous Laying Distance: Offering a minimum flow rate of 0.35 L/h, the drip tape can be laid in a single continuous run exceeding 300 meters without sacrificing distribution uniformity. Covering larger acreage per line significantly reduces the number of required mainlines, valves, and branch connections, lowering both upfront material expenses and field installation labor.

Comprehensive Specification Range for Diverse Crops: Available in three diameters ( Φ16 mm, Φ20 mm, and Φ22 mm ), wall thicknesses ranging from 0.15 mm to 0.6 mm, emitter spacings spanning 5 cm to 50 cm, and seven regular flow rates ( 0.35 L/h, 0.75 L/h, 1 L/h, 1.38 L/h, 2 L/h, 3 L/h, and 4 L/h ), the product line accommodates everything from high-density vegetable beds and row-crop corn to wide-spaced commercial orchards. Machine-Packaged Roll Delivery: Every roll is fully machine-packaged for immediate transport and rapid mechanical or manual unspooling in the field, streamlining large-scale deployment. Complete Technical Specifications and Product Parameters HYRT Flat Emitter Drip Tape is manufactured across a wide matrix of diameters, wall thicknesses, emitter spacings, and roll lengths to match specific agronomic and hydraulic requirements:

Diameter (Φ mm) Wall Thickness (mm) Emitter Spacing Options (cm) Roll Length (m) 16 0.15 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 3,000 16 0.16 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 3,000 16 0.18 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5 2,000 16 0.20 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5 2,000 16 0.30 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5 1,500 16 0.40 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 1,000 16 0.50 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 1,000 16 0.60 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 800 20 0.20 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5 2,000 20 0.30 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5 1,500 20 0.40 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 1,000 20 0.50 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 1,000 20 0.60 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 800 22 0.20 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5 2,000 22 0.20 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 7.5, 5 1,500 22 0.40 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 1,000 22 0.50 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 1,000 22 0.60 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 800

Note: Standard available emitter flow rates across the product line are 0.35 L/h, 0.75 L/h, 1 L/h, 1.38 L/h, 2 L/h, 3 L/h, and 4 L/h.

Proven Global Field Applications

HYRT Flat Emitter Drip Tape is actively deployed across diverse climates and agricultural infrastructures worldwide:



Dryland Drip Irrigation in Tunisia and North Africa (Date Palms, Vegetables, and Cereals): Along the arid edge of the Sahara, the 0.35 L/h low-flow drip tape extends more than 300 meters in a single run to irrigate expansive agricultural plots. Its UV- and heat-resistant polyethylene formulation withstands extreme desert sunlight and high ambient temperatures, maintaining reliable water conservation under severe dryland conditions.

Vegetable and Pulse Cultivation in Myanmar and Cambodia: Across emerging produce-growing regions in Southeast Asia, the machine-packaged rolls allow immediate field deployment without complex auxiliary pipework. This accessibility enables smallholder farmers and agricultural cooperatives to transition to large-area drip irrigation at low capital cost, substantially cutting water consumption while boosting crop yields. Greenhouses and Berry Farms in Scandinavia (Sweden and Denmark): Within controlled-environment greenhouses and commercial berry operations in Northern Europe, the multi-flow-rate catalog allows growers to match precise crop water demands. The durable PE construction supports sustainable, high-latitude water-efficient agriculture.

Factory-Direct OEM/ODM Customization and Technical Support

Operating directly from its manufacturing facility in Shandong, China, HYRT maintains ample stock and rapid turnaround times while providing end-to-end customization and engineering support for agricultural distributors, project contractors, and private-label brands:



Specification Customization: Production runs can be tailored by diameter (Φ16, Φ20, or Φ22), wall thickness (0.15 mm to 0.6 mm), emitter spacing (5 cm to 50 cm, including 5 cm minimum ultra-dense spacing), and flow rate (0.35 L/h to 4 L/h, including 0.35 L/h ultra-low-flow configurations).

Packaging and Private-Label Branding: Full OEM and ODM services include custom roll packaging, tailored label printing, and dedicated logo application to help partners establish and scale proprietary drip-tape product lines. System Matching and Technical Guidance: HYRT's engineering team offers remote consultation to recommend optimal tape specifications and field layout plans based on specific crop varieties, row spacing, and local terrain.

Commercial Availability, Certifications, and Ordering Information

HYRT Flat Emitter Drip Tape is certified to CE and ISO9001 quality standards and is available for global export under the following commercial terms:



Product Model: HYRT Flat Emitter Drip Tape (Φ16/20/22, 0.15–0.6 mm wall, full spacing and flow range)

Brand: HYRT

Place of Origin: Shandong, China

Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): 100 pieces (rolls)

Price Terms: FOB

Payment Terms: T/T, L/C, Western Union, and PayPal

Production Lead Time: Within 10 days following receipt of advance payment

Delivery Time: 7 to 15 days depending on order volume (product samples available upon request) Shipping Methods: Air or Sea freight as requested

Full product specifications, technical documentation, and inquiry options are available on the official product page at:

About Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. (brand: HYRT ) is a specialized manufacturer and factory-direct supplier of modern water-saving agricultural irrigation systems based in Shandong, China. Combining automated single-pass extrusion technology, strict CE and ISO9001 quality management, and responsive OEM/ODM engineering support, the company serves growers, agricultural cooperatives, and irrigation equipment distributors across global markets.