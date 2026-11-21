MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Attorney General Tim Griffin today announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC and its direct parent company, Acima Holdings, LLC. The settlement consists of $43 million in restitution for the benefit of consumers, a $10.5 million payment to the states, and lease balance reductions totaling $130 million.

Acima is a rent-to-own finance company that partners with Arkansas retailers to offer financing to Arkansas consumers via rental-purchase agreements. The settlement resolves allegations that Acima deceptively advertised its rental-purchase agreements in a manner that misled consumers about the nature and cost of its rental-purchase agreements and deceptively marked up the cash price of the merchandise being rented, among other deceptive acts and practices.

Arkansas consumers are eligible to receive $999,525.94 in restitution and $1,831,448.76 in lease forgiveness across 1,408 rental-purchase agreements. Arkansas will also receive $220,726.93.

Griffin issued the following statement:

“Arkansas consumers deserve transparency when making financial decisions. Acima misled consumers about the true costs and terms of its rental-purchase agreements, leaving many paying significantly more than they expected. This settlement holds Acima accountable for its deceptive practices and provides meaningful financial relief to affected Arkansans.”

The multistate coalition of 43 states that sued Acima alleged that Acima marketed its rental-purchase agreements as 90-day pay-off programs without disclosing that consumers were automatically defaulted into the maximum 12-month term whereby consumers could pay approximately two times the cash price advertised by Acima's retail partner. Acima also advertised its rental-purchase product using terms like“credit,” which often misled consumers into believing that they were obtaining traditional financing. Acima's process for electronically executing rental-purchase agreements also obscured the terms of the transaction, further compounding consumer confusion. Additionally, Acima obstructed consumers' ability to terminate their rental-purchase agreements without penalty by returning their merchandise to Acima.

Under the settlement, Acima has agreed to injunctive terms to address these practices, including to:

Conduct robust training of its retail partners; Refrain from making certain representations in its advertising unless other material information is clearly and conspicuously disclosed; Refrain from obscuring the material terms and conditions of its rental-purchase agreements during Acima's electronic signature process; Refrain from marking up the cash price from that of Acima's retail partners; Refrain from obstructing consumers' ability to terminate their rental-purchase agreements by returning the merchandise to Acima; Refrain from reporting rental-purchase agreements to the big three credit reporting agencies for a period of five years; and

. Properly handle late deliveries and merchandise damaged at the time of delivery, and adhere to legal obligations to make repairs to merchandise during the course of the lease.

The state attorneys general that joined Attorney General Griffin in today's settlement are Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Consumers who are eligible to obtain restitution or lease forgiveness pursuant to this settlement do not need to take any action. Consumers eligible to receive restitution will be contacted by the settlement administrator. Consumers who are eligible to receive lease forgiveness will be contacted by Acima.

To read a copy of the settlement, click here.

To download a PDF version of this release, click here.

About Attorney General Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin was sworn in as the 57th Attorney General of Arkansas on January 10, 2023, having previously served as the state's 20th Lieutenant Governor from 2015-2023. From 2011-2015, Griffin served as the 24th representative of Arkansas's Second Congressional District, where he served on the House Committee on Ways and Means, House Armed Services Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Committee on Ethics and House Committee on the Judiciary while also serving as a Deputy Whip for the Majority.

Griffin is currently an officer in the Arkansas Army National Guard and holds the rank of colonel. Griffin served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps for more than 28 years. In 2005, Griffin was mobilized to active duty as an Army prosecutor at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and served with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq.

His previous assignments include serving as the Commander of the 2d Legal Operations Detachment in New Orleans, Louisiana; the Commander of the 134th Legal Operations Detachment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and as a Senior Legislative Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the Pentagon. Griffin earned a master's degree in strategic studies as a Distinguished Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Griffin also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush; Special Assistant to Assistant Attorney General Michael Chertoff, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice; Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Arkansas; Senior Investigative Counsel, Government Reform and Oversight Committee, U.S. House of Representatives; and Associate Independent Counsel, Office of Independent Counsel David M. Barrett, In re: HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros.

Griffin is a graduate of Magnolia High School, Hendrix College in Conway, and Tulane Law School in New Orleans. He attended graduate school at Oxford University. He is admitted to practice law in Arkansas (active) and Louisiana (inactive). Griffin lives in Little Rock with his wife, Elizabeth, a Camden native, and their three children.

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Attorney General Griffin Announces over $2.83 Million in Relief for Arkansas Consumers in Acima Settlement News Provided By Attorney General of Arkansas November 21, 2026, 12:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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