MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India is aiming to expand its bioeconomy to $300 billion by 2030 and further to $1 trillion by 2047, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Saturday, calling for greater focus on scientific innovation, commercialisation of research and industry participation to achieve the target.

Addressing the 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) Society here, the minister said India's bioeconomy has grown from around $10 billion to more than $195 billion over recent years that underscored the increasing contribution of science, technology and innovation to the country's economic development.

He described BRIC's integration of biotechnology research institutions as one of the first initiatives of its kind undertaken by the government, saying the model of shared resources, collaborative science and integrated governance has subsequently inspired similar approaches in other organisations.

"BRIC represents a new approach to scientific institution-building where institutions work collectively, share capabilities and pursue multidisciplinary research while retaining their individual strengths," the minister said.

The AGM reviewed BRIC's progress in governance reforms, research collaborations, scientific achievements and future priorities.

In addition, Department of Biotechnology Secretary and BRIC Director General Rajesh S. Gokhale presented an overview of the council's activities and achievements.

Highlighting BRIC's research performance, the minister said the council ranked first among government institutions in health sciences and second in biological sciences in India for the second consecutive year, according to the Nature Index India.

He stressed that scientific achievements should move beyond publications and patents and translate into technologies, products and solutions that directly benefit citizens.

The minister cited research being undertaken by BRIC institutions in healthcare, agriculture, animal health, advanced materials and biotechnology platforms, including work on diagnostics, therapeutics, disease detection, climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable biomaterials.

Calling for stronger links between academia and industry, he said scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and businesses should collaborate from the early stages of technology development to accelerate commercialisation and innovation.

Singh also highlighted the growth of India's biotechnology startup landscape, which now comprises more than 11,000 startups and urged young scientists to focus on product development, technology translation and enterprise creation.

The minister also highlighted the government's D.E.S.I.G.N. for BioE3 Challenge, saying it had received more than 6,000 proposals from school students and citizens, reflecting growing interest in biotechnology innovation.