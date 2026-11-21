MENAFN - IANS) Siddharthnagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Saturday criticised Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Indian economy during his visit to the US, alleging that he was damaging the country's image internationally by portraying its economy as "weak and deteriorating".

Rahul Gandhi's recent comments on the Indian economy in the US and his reiteration of the 'vote chori' allegation have triggered a sharp response from the BJP, which has described him as the "Leader of anti-India propaganda".

Speaking at Columbia University on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said India was heading towards a looming economic crisis, citing massive unemployment and deep-rooted concerns about the country's education system.

Speaking to reporters, Pal said, "Rahul Gandhi is going abroad and claiming that India's economy is weak and deteriorating, thereby damaging the country's image internationally. Today, India is the world's fourth-largest economy, according to reports by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. India is also one of the fastest-growing economies, with a growth rate of 7.5 per cent. The entire world is surprised to see India's growth rate at 7.5 per cent, compared to China's 4 per cent and the US' 2 per cent."

The BJP MP also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh, saying the Prime Minister frequently visits the state and has contributed to its development.

"The Prime Minister frequently visits Uttar Pradesh. Today, he is here as the Prime Minister of the country and also as an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Under his guidance, the Kashi Corridor was developed," Pal said.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the Fifth National Skills Convocation in Lucknow on Saturday evening, where he will felicitate 52 All India Toppers who secured the first rank nationally in their respective skill-training programmes.

This will be his first visit to the Uttar Pradesh capital in nearly a year.

Although officially described as a non-political event, the convocation comes months ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, providing the BJP an opportunity to connect with young voters in the state.

Of the 52 meritorious trainees to be honoured, 37 belong to the All India Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), while 15 are from the Craftsmen Instructor Training Scheme (CITS).

Six trainees from Uttar Pradesh, including three each from CTS and CITS, will also receive recognition at the national level.