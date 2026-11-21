MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated a two-day 'Chintan Shibir' of Labour and Employment Ministers from States and Union Territories at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, with discussions scheduled on the implementation of the new Labour Codes and measures to strengthen workers' welfare and social security.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State, Shobha Karandlaje, attended the inaugural session.

Gujarat Labour and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and Minister of State, Kanti Amrutiya, along with ministers and senior officials from various States and Union Territories, are participating in the event organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said Chintan Shibirs initiated under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emerged as a 'take-off platform' for good governance.

"The Prime Minister had pursued reform-oriented initiatives under the principle of 'Reform, Perform and Transform', with the consolidation of 29 central labour laws into four Labour Codes being an important step towards strengthening workers' social security," he said.

Patel said the Prime Minister had prioritised the contribution of the workforce to national development through the mantra of 'Shram Eva Jayate'. "Respect for labour is not merely a social responsibility but also a strong foundation for the country's development," he added.

Highlighting the state's initiatives, the Chief Minister said: "The State had finalised and implemented its rules alongside the introduction of the Labour Codes."

Gujarat had also established the Gujarat Social Security Fund to strengthen workers' protection and developed the 'Shramsetu' digital portal to bring transparency to labour-related services.

He said workers' efforts had been central to Gujarat's continued development and expressed confidence that the workforce would play an important role in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'. "The Chintan Shibir would help provide direction towards that goal," he added.

Union Labour and Employment Ministry Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar said the event is being organised to mark the first anniversary of the implementation of the Labour Codes across the country.

The discussions will cover the notification of rules by States and Union Territories, capacity-building and training of officials, social security, international labour mobility, ESIC hospitals, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, Labour Stack and Worker Registry.

On the first day, senior officials from the ministry and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation will make presentations on the Labour Codes, the Shram Suvidha and SAMADHAN portals, EPFO and ESIC reforms, universal pension schemes, including PM-SYM and NPS-Traders, and labour statistics.

Videos highlighting practices adopted by Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir will also be screened.

The deliberations aim to improve Centre-State coordination and strengthen the framework for workers' welfare and industrial relations.