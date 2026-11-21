MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (IANS) Padmaja Venugopal, who recently quit the BJP and expressed her desire to return to the Congress, on Saturday apologised to Congress workers for her decision to join the BJP, admitting that it had deeply hurt those who loved her father -- veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

In a Facebook post, Padmaja said joining the BJP was a wrong decision taken in a moment of emotion and that she had spoken from the bottom of her heart when she admitted this while announcing her resignation from the BJP.

She said her decision to prepare for a return to the Congress came after realising that her move to the BJP had caused deep hurt to several Congress workers who loved both her and her father.

"I am not aspiring for any position. The only thing in my mind is to become a Congress worker once again," she said.

Acknowledging the criticism from Congress workers in different parts of the state, Padmaja said she fully understood their sentiments and wanted to use the opportunity to sincerely apologise to every party worker and the organisation for the hurt caused by her decision.

She also said her only wish was to visit her father's memorial next month on his death anniversary and pay her respects along with Congress workers.

Her conciliatory message comes amid growing opposition within the Congress to her proposed return, with several leaders insisting that she should first retract the statements she made against the party and its leaders while she was in the BJP.

The resistance has been particularly visible among younger Congress leaders, some of whom have openly opposed taking her back.

With the criticism gathering strength, Padmaja has decided against rushing into a formal approach to the party leadership and is unlikely to submit a letter seeking readmission immediately.

The Congress leadership, meanwhile, has decided to discuss the matter only after receiving a formal request from her.

Party sources have indicated that even if she is readmitted, any decision on assigning her a position would be taken only after detailed consultations.