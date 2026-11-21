MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a habitual offender who allegedly duped people of gold jewellery and cash by impersonating a local municipal Councillor and a branch president, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused targeted two individuals at separate locations within the jurisdiction of the N.M. Joshi Marg Police Station on November 17, carrying out both offences within an hour, between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Posing as a local municipal Councillor and branch president, the accused approached the complainants and claimed that incidents of theft had been increasing in their area.

The accused then struck up a conversation with the victims and, under the pretext of protecting their valuables, persuaded them to place their gold jewellery and cash inside a bag.

However, taking advantage of the victims' trust and using sleight of hand, the accused managed to remove the jewellery and cash from the bag without their knowledge, thereby cheating both individuals.

Following the incidents, two separate cases were registered at the N.M. Joshi Marg Police Station.

During the investigation, police found that several similar offences had been reported earlier in different parts of Mumbai and its suburbs. However, these cases had remained unsolved as the accused had not been identified or arrested.

Taking serious note of the incidents, officers and personnel from Unit-3 of the Mumbai Crime Branch launched an extensive operation to trace the suspect.

The team used technical investigation methods and information gathered from informants to establish his identity and whereabouts.

After sustained efforts, the Crime Branch apprehended the accused on November 20 from the Mahalakshmi Nagar area in Naigaon East, within the Vasai-Virar region.

Police said the accused is a 56-year-old man originally from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

Further investigation revealed that the accused is a habitual offender with a long criminal history, with as many as 61 criminal cases registered against him so far.

The police also found that he was wanted in connection with seven other cases registered across the Mumbai, Mumbai Railway and Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate areas.

Legal proceedings into the case are underway and futher details are awaited.