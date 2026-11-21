MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) At least 21 people sustained burn injuries after a leaking gas cylinder caught fire during a condolence gathering in Badhmilkpur (Rasnali) village of Bansur in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Saturday morning.

Of the injured, 15 have been referred to Jaipur in critical condition, while six are undergoing treatment at Kotputli District Hospital.

The incident occurred at around 11 am when a woman lit a gas stove to prepare tea at the house where the condolence meeting was being held. A gas cylinder kept in the courtyard had reportedly been leaking.

As soon as the stove was lit, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the cylinder, the tent and the floor coverings (daris) arranged in the courtyard.

Around 50 people, including men and women, had gathered at the house to attend the condolence meeting for 80-year-old Jayram Kasana, a resident of Badhmilkpur, who passed away on Friday.

According to Ashok Kumar Ghanghal, Kotputli-Behror district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, the family members were unaware of the gas leak. The fire broke out suddenly, leaving several people attending the gathering with burn injuries.

Villagers from the surrounding areas rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control by pouring water on it. The injured were taken to hospitals in ambulances and private vehicles.

Following the incident, Bansur SDM Navneet Kumar and the Tehsildar reached the sub-district hospital to assess the situation and obtain details about the accident.

Ghanghal said that the injured were initially taken to hospitals in Kotputli and Bansur. Of those taken to Kotputli, 12 were referred to Jaipur, while three of those taken to Bansur were also referred to Jaipur. Two other injured people from Bansur were shifted to Kotputli.

At present, six injured people are undergoing treatment at Kotputli District Hospital. A total of 15 patients have been referred to Jaipur for specialised treatment.

Dr Rashim Kataria, acting superintendent of SMS Hospital, said that most of the injured had sustained burns covering 20% to 40% of their bodies, while some had suffered burns over as much as 50% of their bodies.

Doctors are assessing the condition of all the patients. The injured have been admitted to the Burn ICU, and treatment has commenced.