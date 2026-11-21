MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government is consulting legal experts on the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district on November 24, Minister Nirmal Kumar said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, the Minister added that the state government was examining the legal implications of the apex court's order and would announce its next course of action either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

"We are consulting legal experts on what can be done. We will announce our decision either this evening or tomorrow morning," he said when asked about the Supreme Court's directions.

He clarified that the meeting held earlier in the day was confined to reviewing district-level development projects and had not specifically discussed the controversy surrounding the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

The Supreme Court's interim order has revived a longstanding dispute over the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the hilltop stone pillar near the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan.

The controversy intensified in December 2025 when the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the designated pillar on the hill during the Karthigai Deepam festival.

However, the direction was not implemented during the previous DMK government's tenure, triggering further legal proceedings and political controversy.

The then Tamil Nadu government and the dargah administration situated on the hill challenged the direction before the Madras High Court.

The court subsequently upheld permission to light the lamp at the disputed location.

Both the state government and the dargah administration later approached the Supreme Court, seeking relief against the High Court's decision.

After considering the appeals, the Supreme Court issued an interim order allowing the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the hilltop pillar on November 24, coinciding with this year's Karthigai Deepam celebrations.

The court judgment has drawn contrasting reactions from political parties, with some welcoming the decision as recognition of religious traditions while others have expressed concerns over its possible implications for communal harmony.

With the festival approaching, attention has now shifted to the state government's response and the arrangements for implementing the court's directions.

Minister Nirmal Kumar's statement indicates that the state government will finalise its position after receiving legal advice.