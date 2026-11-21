Javier Bajer discusses culture change, purpose and AI on Tomorrow, Today.

Javier Bajer explains why surveys and mission statements rarely change behavior and how purpose, trust and moments of truth shape culture.

- Javier BajerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Javier Bajer, a culture architect and founder of The Talent Foundation who holds a PhD in behavioral change. The episode covers his path from Argentina to London and his view that most traditional approaches to organizational change do not work.In the conversation, Bajer describes growing up in Argentina in a family of immigrants, then working as a systems analyst before joining a new change management department at Arthur Andersen in Spain in 1989. He later moved to England to study neuroscience and human memory, completed a doctorate and rejoined Accenture in London, where his early projects included police training on culture.Bajer argues that surveys, focus groups, posters and mission statements rarely change behavior, and that culture is better understood by living inside it. He describes years of ethnographic fieldwork, including riding in the back of police cars and working in a call center, to learn what people actually say and do."I define culture as the aggregate of all the conversations that exist in a given environment," Bajer said during the episode. "If I want to understand culture, I want to understand what those conversations are. Not what's on the poster."Topics covered in the episode include:- Why cultures should be measured by business results rather than culture surveys- Leadership as the courage to make changes that add value, and its opposite, which he calls "victimship"- The role of purpose, including his upcoming book and its chapter "Profits on Purpose"- Why he believes Maslow's hierarchy of needs misses a second half focused on giving rather than getting- Coherence between beliefs, intentions, promises and actions as the basis of trust- "Moments of truth" and how primacy and recency shape what customers and employees remember- A "high-tech, high-touch" future in which AI supports rather than replaces human connectionNatarajan and Bajer also discuss trust in artificial intelligence. Natarajan describes what he sees as gaps in current systems around perception, judgment and moral consistency, while Bajer recounts an AI fitness assistant that forgot his previous day's workout, noting that consistency over time is what builds trust."We have incentivized the wrong behavior and we attribute it to the culture," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, reflecting on Bajer's critique of reward-driven workplaces.Bajer closes on an optimistic note, saying he expects a renewed focus on human connection alongside new technology.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=jWh_n9nc69sAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Javier BajerJavier Bajer is the founder and CEO of The Talent Foundation, an international network of businesses and academia focused on unlocking human talent, and editor-in-chief of Strategic HR Review. Born in Argentina and based in England, he holds a PhD in behavioral change and a master's degree in neuroscience, and was previously a senior executive at Accenture in London.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Javier Bajer x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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From Police Cars to Call Centers, Culture Architect Javier Bajer Tells Tomorrow, Today How Culture Really Changes News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 21, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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