MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Seven persons accused in the sting operation case linked to former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Siddaramaiah are facing the threat of arrest following the rejection of their anticipatory bail petitions by the court.

Kannada television channel owner Rakesh Shetty, expelled Congress leader Krupa Alva, JDS social media staffer Prajwal Prasad, associates Prashanth Kumar, Mohan Gowda, Chandan K.S. and Vinod Kumar are among those facing possible arrest in the case.

All seven had earlier obtained bail and appeared before the investigating officers as part of the investigation. However, the police subsequently submitted before the court that their arrest was essential for further investigation and sought cancellation of the relief granted to them.

Accepting the police submission, the court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas on Friday, leaving the accused vulnerable to arrest.

The police are investigating the politically sensitive sting operation case involving allegations linked to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The latest development is expected to intensify the investigation, with the six accused now facing the possibility of arrest.

It may be noted that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had repeatedly urged the Congress government to initiate action against Kannada television channel owner Rakesh Shetty and demanded the closure of the channel.

Kumaraswamy and Shetty had been involved in a heated exchange of allegations and counter-allegations. In response to Kumaraswamy's derogatory remarks, Rakesh Shetty had run a three-day campaign targeting the Union Minister and his family.

Siddaramaiah filed a complaint on October 6, 2026, alleging blackmail and defamation after a hidden-camera video making 2011 sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced on a YouTube channel called Karnataka Honey Trap on September 27, 2026.

Bengaluru police stated that the video was fabricated and circulated to malign individuals. Bengaluru City former Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh had said the probe has examined instances of the video surfacing across 2021, 2023, and 2026, and traced the upload to Ritesh Pandey, a Delhi-based social media content creator arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The woman featured in the video told police she had never met Siddaramaiah and was paid and coached to make the claims.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) expelled Krupa Alva on October 27, 2026, amid broader political claims and counterclaims in the state, including separate remarks by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar about an alleged sting attempt against him and Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.