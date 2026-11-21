MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) In a shocking incident, eight minors allegedly assaulted a young boy and a girl at a municipal park near Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Kurla area while the two were taking photographs, police said on Saturday.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya claimed that a "conspiracy" was underway to turn Mumbai into a "Muslim city".

According to officials, the incident took place on Friday.

Ghatkopar Police registered an FIR based on the girl's complaint under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the eight minors in conflict with the law.

Mumbai Police have said that strict legal action will be taken against them after the minors are produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Speaking to IANS here on Saturday, Kirit Somaiya claimed that the boys who allegedly assaulted the couple were Muslims.

"A conspiracy is underway to turn Mumbai into a Muslim city," he claimed.

Somaiya also said: "Yesterday, a 22-year-old boy and his 21-year-old girlfriend went to Pramod Mahajan Garden behind Phoenix Mall in Kurla. Ten Muslim boys assaulted them with sticks, threatened them and made remarks such as 'How dare you come into our locality?' and 'How can you dress like this?' They also harassed the couple."

"An FIR has been registered with the police, and strict action will be taken against those involved. Action will also be taken against the parents of those who are minors. We will not allow Islamic terrorism in Mumbai," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP President Amit Satam urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police to review security arrangements across all gardens in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Satam said: "We have seen the video. The BMC and Mumbai Police need to review security arrangements at all gardens across the city. Security at several gardens does not appear to be fool-proof."

"We demand that the civic body urgently install CCTV cameras in all gardens across Mumbai as those can play an important role in preventing such incidents," he added.