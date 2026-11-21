MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (IANS) Amid continuing rumblings within the Congress-led UDF government over differences between Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and some of his Cabinet colleagues, veteran former CPI(M) leader and MLA G. Sudhakaran has come out strongly in support of the Chief Minister, saying he should be allowed to govern and ministers who cannot work with him should be removed.

"Let the Chief Minister govern. If there are ministers who are not capable of doing so, they should be replaced. A minister who challenges the Chief Minister should not remain in the minister's chair. That is unconstitutional," he said.

Ministers are appointed after winning the confidence of the Chief Minister, and it was unacceptable for one of them to make public statements against the very person who heads the government, he said.

"Such a minister should be removed immediately. The Chief Minister is not doing so only because he has to consider various factors," Sudhakaran added.

His remarks come as the political debate over the functioning of the Cabinet continues despite Satheesan's assertion on Wednesday that his Cabinet meetings are unlike those held by his predecessor Pinarayi Vijayan and that every minister is free to express his or her views.

Congress MP and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash, who fired the first salvo last month, on Saturday said the media should approach individual ministers to find out whether there were any problems within the government.

Sudhakaran also took a swipe at the political ambitions of some leaders who, after serving in Parliament, aspire to become ministers in the state government.

"Have you heard of people who have gone to Parliament wanting to become ministers in the state government? Membership of Parliament is a much higher position than a ministerial post in the state Cabinet," he said.

Sudhakaran, who quit the CPI(M) and contested the Assembly election as an independent with the backing of the Congress-led UDF, won, and has since remained a prominent political voice.

His intervention adds another dimension to the continuing debate over Cabinet functioning, with the Congress, a party historically marked by factional differences during its years in power in Kerala, once again facing questions over internal coordination and leadership.

Meanwhile, State CPI (M) state secretary V on Saturday pointed out that in just six months the Satheesan government has become a“laughing stock” with big differences of opinion within the cabinet.

“ It has surfaced that a power group headed by Satheesan is running the show and there is all-round unrest among a cross section of the society,” said Govindan.