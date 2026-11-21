MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Authorities have vaccinated around 7.75 lakh girls aged 14 against human papillomavirus (HPV), securing the highest coverage among states in the country, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Saturday, crediting the state's healthcare workers for the progress of the campaign against cervical cancer.

Pansheriya said the state had achieved 100 per cent of its vaccination target in May, becoming the first in the country to do so. "The campaign has since been extended nationally until December 31," he added.

India has administered more than one crore doses of the HPV vaccine so far, with Gujarat again recording the highest coverage among states, according to the minister.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda and the Union Health Ministry's official X handle congratulated Gujarat for its performance.

The state received an additional 2.72 lakh doses from the Centre on September 7 following its performance in the campaign.

The vaccination drive was subsequently relaunched from September 17 to 26 under 'Seva Parv', organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

"More than 71,000 girls were vaccinated in Gujarat on September 17 alone, while over 1.47 lakh adolescent girls received the vaccine during the 10-day campaign. With these efforts, approximately 7.75 lakh girls in the 14-year age group have been covered so far," he noted.

The minister said the campaign is aimed at protecting girls against cervical cancer through HPV vaccination.

He credited doctors, nursing staff, ASHA workers and other healthcare personnel at the field, district and state levels for the achievement.

He also acknowledged the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in advancing the state's vaccination efforts.

In a separate programme in Surat, more than 10,000 people took an organ donation pledge during a 'Tulsi Vivah Mahotsav' held at Narmadeshwar Mahadev Temple in Sarthana Jakatnaka.

Pansheriya administered the pledge to guests, devotees and members of the wedding procession who attended the ceremony marking the marriage of Lord Shaligram and Goddess Tulsi.

Participants pledged to donate their organs to help provide a new lease of life to people in need.