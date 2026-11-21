MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar on Saturday welcomed the US President Donald Trump's praise for the Indian economy, saying he is pleased that the latter has spoken the truth.

This comes after President Trump cited India's seven per cent economic growth on Friday as he urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Speaking to IANS, Alok Kumar said: "I am pleased that he (Donald Trump) has spoken the truth, which is also reflected in reports issued by other international institutions."

He was referring to the reports of the World Bank and the Indian Monetary Fund (IMF), which, in their late 2026 economic assessments, projected strong growth for India-around 7 per cent to 7.1 per cent-driven by domestic demand, services, and exports despite global headwinds.

The VHP Chief said: "They too acknowledge that despite the challenges to India's growth rate during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Iran-US conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, the resulting energy crisis, and other disruptions, the country has emerged stronger and continues to progress."

"Prosperity and satisfaction are increasing in India," he asserted.

Meanwhile, the VHP Chief launched a veiled attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the state of India's economy while attending an event at Columbia University in the United States earlier this week.

Alok Kumar said: "However, there are some people who see everything negatively like a blind man in the monsoon who sees only green everywhere. They go to foreign universities and spread such misinformation, which is insulting to India."

"To say that India's economy has collapsed and that the country is heading toward ruin is a dishonest and false claim. A prominent individual from the Opposition recently made these allegations, and I would like to condemn that as well," he said while referring to LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, President Trump said that the United States should be able to borrow more cheaply than any other country and claimed its economy could grow by as much as 20 per cent if interest rates came down.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a seven per cent GDP. We'd have a 14, 15, maybe even a 20 per cent GDP."