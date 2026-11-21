Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Officials Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, announcing that his party will write to the Election Commission against officials allegedly working as "agents" and functionaries of the ruling party for the last decade.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow here, the former Chief Minister said the formal complaint will carry the signatures of SP MLAs, MLCs, and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, while claiming that the BJP will stand effectively defeated the moment poll dates are announced.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the BJP is staring at defeat and that voters are merely waiting for the announcement of poll dates. "Today, securing justice, earning respect, and upholding the dignity of the public under the Constitution have become matters of grave crisis-and the sole cause of this crisis is the BJP. If the BJP is removed, the crisis will end... After consulting with my party colleagues, I will certainly write to the Election Commission. The BJP, while in power, is making its own preparations because they know the public will defeat them this time. In truth, the moment the election dates are announced, the BJP will have effectively lost; the public is simply waiting for those dates," Yadav said.

Targeting sections of the state bureaucracy, the SP president added, "We will submit a letter to the Election Commission, signed by our MLAs, MLCs, and members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, detailing how certain officials have been acting as agents of the BJP for the past ten years... We will file a formal complaint with the Election Commission against these officials who are acting as functionaries of the BJP..."

During the briefing, Yadav also urged administrative officials to function strictly in accordance with the Constitution, reminding them that governments change, while alleging attempts to manipulate electoral rolls and stating that the party is compiling details of partisan officers to place before the poll panel.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday cautioned voters that possessing an Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) does not guarantee that their names are included in the current electoral roll, urging them to verify their registration during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Talking to ANI here, Rinwa said forms submitted between November 17 and December 16 would be processed by December 28, with the outcomes incorporated into the electoral roll scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027. "The period for filing claims and objections is one month; we are accepting them starting today, with the deadline set for December 16. If anyone submits a form after December 16, it will not be reflected in the list to be published on January 4; such cases will be addressed later. We will take action on all forms received between November 17 and December 16," he said.

He further stated that forms received after the December 16 deadline would not be included in the electoral roll scheduled for publication on January 4 and would be dealt with subsequently. Earlier, the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 was published in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with claims and objections to be accepted from November 17 to December 16, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

Rinwa said voters can apply to add names, seek deletion of names or correct details in the electoral roll through Forms 6, 7 and 8 during the one month. (ANI)