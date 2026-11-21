UP BJP Chief Lauds PM Modi Resolve And Slams Past Riot Instigators

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and determination, while targeting those who allegedly instigated riots in the state under previous governments. In a post on X, Chaudhary highlighted the Prime Minister's resolve and said that he had the determination to accomplish whatever he set his mind to.

“The Honorable Prime Minister has an iron will; whatever he sets his mind to, he makes happen," he said. In another post on X, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief referred to the number of riots recorded in the state between 2012 and 2017 and contrasted it with the present situation. He alleged that those who instigated riots in Uttar Pradesh had either been driven out or buried. He said,“815 riots were recorded in the state from 2012 to 2017...And now, those who used to instigate riots in Uttar Pradesh have either been driven out or buried...”

Earlier in October, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the double-engine government's 'zero tolerance' policy towards crime and criminals over the past 9.5 years, asserting that it has suppressed "malevolent forces", helped establish the rule of law and created a fear-free environment across the state. The Chief Minister said that the eradication of unrighteousness, tyranny and terror was essential to establishing a society based on justice, peace and fearlessness, invoking Goddess Kaalratri to underline his government's stand against crime and its initiatives for women's safety and empowerment.

Launching a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath dubbed the party a "Saifai Syndicate," saying that prior to 2017, "turmoil, conflict, and riots had become our fate." Contrasting the state's past law-and-order track record with the present, the Chief Minister asserted that while previous regimes pushed Uttar Pradesh into chaos and an identity crisis, the state is now witnessing grand, peaceful celebrations of Sharadiya Navratri and Ramlilas without "even the slightest sign of trouble."

Chaudhary's remarks come amid the BJP's preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the party planning to build its campaign around cultural nationalism, development and security. The three-pronged electoral strategy was discussed during a high-level two-day brainstorming and strategy session (Chintan Shivir) held in Mathura on November 16 and 17. According to sources, the party discussed ways to counter Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative by strengthening its Hindutva pitch while highlighting its development agenda. The BJP is also expected to highlight the work undertaken by the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, with women's safety likely to feature prominently under its security agenda. The party won 255 of the 403 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and is seeking a third consecutive term in the state.