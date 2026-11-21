

Lockheed Martin secured around $740 million in defense awards related to F-35 fighter jets and C-5 transport aircraft.

General Dynamics and RTX picked up additional military contracts for Stryker armored vehicles and rolling airframe missiles Elbit Systems reported a 17% increase in Q3 revenue to $2.25 billion, while order backlog reached $33 billion.

Defense contractors were in focus this week as Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD) and RTX (RTX) secured new multi-million-dollar contracts, while Elbit Systems (ESLT) reported topline growth in the third quarter.

The U.S. Navy also selected 28 companies for an electronic-warfare program with a combined contract ceiling exceeding $7.1 billion.

Lockheed Martin Picks Up $740M In Defense Awards

Lockheed Martin received a $330.6 million Navy contract modification on Thursday for materials and components needed to produce 75 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets for the U.S. military. A day earlier, the company secured a $316.6 million Air Force contract for logistics and maintenance support for C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft.

That followed a $93.2 million Navy order on Tuesday for F-35 maintenance and sustainment, including cybersecurity upgrades and specialized repair capabilities.

The three deals carried a combined value of roughly $740 million.

General Dynamics, RTX Add To Contract Wins

General Dynamics secured a $332.5 million Army contract on Wednesday for maintenance, training and other support services for its Stryker armored vehicles. Its Mission Systems unit also received a $20.5 million Navy modification deal on Tuesday for submarine combat-system software.

Meanwhile, RTX's Raytheon unit received a $120.3 million Navy modification award on Thursday to produce Rolling Airframe Missiles for the U.S. Navy. That followed a separate $12.3 million modification contract for engineering and technical support on the missile system.

Separately, Elbit Systems reported third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $2.25 billion Tuesday, up 17% year over year but marginally below Street estimates, according to Fiscal. Earnings per share rose to $4.36 from $3.35, while its order backlog climbed to $33 billion.

Navy Names 28 Contractors For $7.1B Program

On Thursday, the Navy announced a $7.13 billion multiple-award contract under its Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, which helps warships detect and counter enemy threats.

Recipients include Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, RTX, Northrop Grumman (NOC), Leidos (LDOS), CACI International (CACI), HII (HII), Amentum (AMTM) and Frequency Electronics (FEIM).

Despite the contract wins, shares of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, RTX and Elbit Systems fell 5.1%, 4.24%, 2.45% and 1.45%, respectively, this week.

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